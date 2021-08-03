checkAd

AHCO ALERT Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the AdaptHealth Corp. Class Action Lawsuit – AHCO; AHCOW

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 00:30  |  38   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit charges AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO; AHCOW) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of AdaptHealth securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”). The AdaptHealth class action lawsuit was commenced on July 29, 2021 in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Faille v. AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., No. 21-cv-03382.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Prior to its business combination with AdaptHealth, as described below, DFB was a special purpose acquisition company (or “SPAC”), also known as a blank check company. On July 8, 2019, DFB announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with AdaptHealth, the third largest distributor of home medical equipment in the U.S. Upon the closing of the merger, DFB renamed itself “AdaptHealth Corp.”

The AdaptHealth class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulations; (ii) accordingly, AdaptHealth had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, AdaptHealth’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that AdaptHealth is a “roll-up” company, or a company that is built primarily through the acquisition of smaller companies with common services or products, that obscures its organic growth by “[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change.” Specifically, the report stated that “[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline. It is also, in our opinion, taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC.” The report suggested that AdaptHealth’s manipulation of its organic growth trajectory was “a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble.” On this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell nearly 6%, damaging investors.

Seite 1 von 2
AdaptHealth Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AHCO ALERT Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the AdaptHealth Corp. Class Action Lawsuit – AHCO; AHCOW Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit charges AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO; AHCOW) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:10 UhrEQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – AHCO, AHCOW
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21ADAPTHEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AdaptHealth Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21AdaptHealth Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten