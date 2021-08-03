If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here . You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com .

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the AdaptHealth class action lawsuit charges AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO; AHCOW) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of AdaptHealth securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”). The AdaptHealth class action lawsuit was commenced on July 29, 2021 in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Faille v. AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. , No. 21-cv-03382.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Prior to its business combination with AdaptHealth, as described below, DFB was a special purpose acquisition company (or “SPAC”), also known as a blank check company. On July 8, 2019, DFB announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with AdaptHealth, the third largest distributor of home medical equipment in the U.S. Upon the closing of the merger, DFB renamed itself “AdaptHealth Corp.”

The AdaptHealth class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulations; (ii) accordingly, AdaptHealth had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, AdaptHealth’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that AdaptHealth is a “roll-up” company, or a company that is built primarily through the acquisition of smaller companies with common services or products, that obscures its organic growth by “[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change.” Specifically, the report stated that “[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline. It is also, in our opinion, taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC.” The report suggested that AdaptHealth’s manipulation of its organic growth trajectory was “a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble.” On this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell nearly 6%, damaging investors.