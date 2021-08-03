Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment of Two Independent Members to its Board of Directors
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today the appointment of Marcela E. Donadio and Sara Grootwassink Lewis to its Board of Directors.
Ms. Donadio retired as a partner of Ernst & Young LLP, a multinational professional services firm, in 2014. From 2007 until her retirement in 2014, she served as Americas Oil & Gas Sector Leader for Ernst & Young, with responsibility for one of the firm’s significant industry groups. She advised the firm’s oil and gas industry clients in the United States and throughout the Americas on business strategies and financial matters. Ms. Donadio served as audit partner for multiple companies with domestic and international operations in the natural resources sector and held various energy industry leadership positions during her career. She serves as Lead Independent Director of Marathon Oil Corporation and as a director of NOV, Inc. and Norfolk Southern Corporation. Ms. Donadio has dual United States and Panamanian citizenship, holds a B.S. in Accounting from Louisiana State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Ms. Lewis founded Lewis Corporate Advisors, a capital markets and board advisory firm, in 2009, where she served as chief executive officer until 2018. Ms. Lewis has significant executive, corporate finance and capital markets experience, and served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. She has served on several public company boards, including Sun Life Financial, a global insurance and asset management firm, where she Chaired its Audit Committee. She currently serves as a director and Chair of the Audit Committee of The Weyerhaeuser Company, director and Chair of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee of Healthpeak Properties, Inc., and as director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Everside Health Group, Inc. Ms. Lewis serves on the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of the Brookings Institution, the Leadership Board for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, and the Center for Audit Quality’s Audit Committee Council. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Lewis is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst. She holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
|Diskussion: Freeport-McMoRan -- one of the cheapest companies in North America
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare