The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Concho Resources Inc. (“Concho” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CXO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In 2018, Concho planned and constructed the Dominator Project (“Dominator”) located in the Permian Basin. It consisted of 23 wells.

On July 31, 2019, Concho revealed the wells at Dominator were spaced “too tight,” leading the Company to reduce its active rig count to 18 (down from 33 in the first quarter of 2019) to avoid overshooting budgets.

On this news, Concho’s stock price fell 22% per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

