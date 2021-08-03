Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation

Separately, the SEC today filed two settled orders arising out of the same investigation for conduct related to the process by which Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”) was selected as Sealed Air’s auditor and related to EY’s independence in connection with its audit of the Company’s financial statements for fiscal year 2015. The SEC issued one order against the Company’s former CFO, William Stiehl, and one order against EY and one current and two former partners of EY. Sealed Air terminated its former CFO in June 2019 and terminated EY’s engagement as auditor in August 2019.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has received notification from the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that the previously disclosed investigation has concluded as it relates to the Company. The SEC staff notified Sealed Air that it does not intend to recommend any enforcement action against the Company. Sealed Air is pleased to put this matter behind it.

