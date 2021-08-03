NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution

DALLAS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NHF) (“NHF” or the “Company”) today announced its regular monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The distribution will be payable on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 24, 2021.

The NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NHF ) is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. that is in the process of converting to a diversified REIT. On August 28, 2020, shareholders approved the conversion proposal and amended the Company’s fundamental investment policies and restrictions to permit the Company to pursue its new business. The Company is realigning its portfolio so that it is no longer an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). On March 31, 2021, the Company filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for an order under the 1940 Act declaring that the Company is no longer an investment company (the “Deregistration Order”). During the SEC’s review process, the Company will continue to be structured as a registered closed-end investment company. The Company has repositioned its investment portfolio sufficient to achieve REIT tax status and is operating during its 2021 taxable year so that it may qualify for taxation as a REIT.

About NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

NexPoint Advisors, L.P. is an SEC-registered adviser on the NexPoint alternative investment platform. It serves as the adviser to a suite of funds and investment vehicles, including a closed-end fund, interval fund, business development company (“BDC”), and various real estate vehicles. For more information visit www.nexpoint.com.

