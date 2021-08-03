checkAd

Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd., and Announces an Outline of Its New Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 01:30  |  26   |   |   

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company” or “Nidec”) announced today that it has completed yesterday, with certain exceptions, the acquisitions of: the shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (“Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool”), a company that designs, manufactures, and sells machine tools, cutting tools, and related products, from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (“Mitsubishi Heavy Industries”); all the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group-owned shares of three overseas subsidiaries specialized in machine tool business; and the machine tool business run by overseas subsidiaries (the “Stock Acquisition”). These acquisitions are based on the stock purchase agreement that the Company entered into with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on February 5, 2021, as described in the Company’s press release, “Nidec to Acquire Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd.,” issued on the same day. Those companies finished with the Stock Acquisition are now Nidec’s subsidiaries, as outlined below.

The stock purchase of a company in India and another one in China, whose stocks have yet to be acquired at present, is scheduled to be completed by around the end of August 2021.

1. Outline of major subsidiaries
(1) Changes in company names

Location Current name New name (plan)
Ritto, Japan Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. Nidec Machine Tool Corporation
Changshu, China Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, (Changshu) Machinery Co., Ltd. Nidec Machine Tool (Changshu) Corporation
Ranipet, India Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Precision Tools Ltd. Nidec India Precision Tools Ltd.
Harrison, USA Federal Broach Holdings, LLC No change.

(2) New executives

New company name (plan) New executives (plan)
Nidec Machine Tool Corporation Director and Chairman: Tatsuya Nishimoto
Director and Vice Chairman: Keiichiro Iwasaki
President and CEO: Kenichi Wakabayashi
Executive Vice President and CFO: Akinobu Samura
Director: Yoshihisa Kitao
Statutory Auditor: Hirotsugu Yoshii
Auditor: Kazuya Murakami
Nidec Machine Tool (Changshu) Corporation Board Chairman and President: Junji Usude
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd., and Announces an Outline of Its New Subsidiaries KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company” or “Nidec”) announced today that it has completed yesterday, with certain exceptions, the acquisitions of: the shares of Mitsubishi Heavy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Cytokinetics Announces Start of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board