TriState Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends on Perpetual Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) declared quarterly dividends on the company’s outstanding non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.

A dividend of $0.421875 per depositary share of Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: TSCAP) is payable on October 1, 2021 to holders of record as of September 15, 2021.

A dividend of $0.3984375 per depositary share of Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: TSCBP) is payable on October 1, 2021 to holders of record as of September 15, 2021.

A dividend of 0.01745 shares of Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and cash in the amount of $34,000 is payable on October 1 to the holder of record as of September 15, 2021.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $11.46 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $11.51 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.

Wertpapier


