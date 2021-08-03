checkAd

FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Service Kings for $6.2 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 01:53  |   |   |   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Service King properties for $6.2 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in Texas and are both corporate-operated under triple net leases with twenty years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.2% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

