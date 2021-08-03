FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Service Kings for $6.2 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Service King properties for $6.2 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in Texas and are both corporate-operated under triple net leases with twenty years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.2% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

