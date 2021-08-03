checkAd

Cassava Sciences Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter Financial Results

- Call-in on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9 a.m. ET -

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, will release financial results for the period ending June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 before the market opens, followed by a conference call.

Remi Barbier, President & CEO, and Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review financial results and to preview the Company’s growth strategy.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Please dial in 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Conference call detail are as follows:
Toll Free:
 		  1-888-254-3590
Toll/International:
 		  1-323-794-2575

After the live call, the event will be archived on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

Live Event Click to Join Link (for participant entry):

https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPXZYWEV4Yks0aWh ...
 
  • Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Click to Join link for instant telephone access to the event
  • Click to Join link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

About Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. As of 2020, there were approximately 50 million people worldwide living with dementia, a figure expected to increase to 150 million by 2050.1 The annual global cost of dementia is now above $1 trillion, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International, a charitable organization.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
eschoen@CassavaSciences.com
(512) 501-2450

For information regarding risks related to our business, investors please consult our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

1 Alzheimer's Disease International, Dementia Statistics, available on-line.





