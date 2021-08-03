Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six-Month 2021 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the second quarter (2Q21) and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights: