Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six-Month 2021 Results
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the second quarter (2Q21) and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- 2Q21 EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 66.9 million, compared to US$ 26.4 million reported in 2Q20.
- 2Q21 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 229.7 million, compared to US$ 84.5 million in 2Q20.
- 2Q21 net income reached US$ 37.5 million, compared to a US$ 15.6 million net loss for the same period in 2020.
- 2Q21 exploration at operating units increased to US$ 14.5 million, compared to US$ 2.5 million in 2Q20. This increase was part of the Company’s revised strategy to increase exploration activities.
- 2Q21 capital expenditures were US$ 21.5 million, compared to US$ 11.6 million for the same period in 2020.
- Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) for the 6M21 reflect a US$ 30.8 million impact due to COVID-19-related expenses. Said expenses are expected to decrease in the second half of 2021 with the increase of vaccinated workforce.
- Buenaventura’s cash position reached US$ 255.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
- On April 29, 2021, Cerro Verde paid a total dividend of US$ 200 million. Buenaventura received US$ 39.2 million relative to its stake in Cerro Verde.
- On July 23, 2021 the Company issued senior unsecured notes for an aggregate amount of US$ 550 million with a coupon rate of 5.5% per annum, due 2026.
- The net proceeds from the bond fully paid down the SUNAT dispute on July 30, 2021.
Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):
|
2Q21
|
2Q20
|
Var
|
6M21
|
6M20
|
Var
|
Total Revenues
|
240.9
|
97.8
|
146%
|
426.7
|
212.3
|
101%
|
Operating Income
|
8.9
|
-17.9
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare