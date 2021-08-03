checkAd

Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six-Month 2021 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the second quarter (2Q21) and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • 2Q21 EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 66.9 million, compared to US$ 26.4 million reported in 2Q20.
  • 2Q21 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 229.7 million, compared to US$ 84.5 million in 2Q20.
  • 2Q21 net income reached US$ 37.5 million, compared to a US$ 15.6 million net loss for the same period in 2020.
  • 2Q21 exploration at operating units increased to US$ 14.5 million, compared to US$ 2.5 million in 2Q20. This increase was part of the Company’s revised strategy to increase exploration activities.
  • 2Q21 capital expenditures were US$ 21.5 million, compared to US$ 11.6 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) for the 6M21 reflect a US$ 30.8 million impact due to COVID-19-related expenses. Said expenses are expected to decrease in the second half of 2021 with the increase of vaccinated workforce.
  • Buenaventura’s cash position reached US$ 255.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • On April 29, 2021, Cerro Verde paid a total dividend of US$ 200 million. Buenaventura received US$ 39.2 million relative to its stake in Cerro Verde.
  • On July 23, 2021 the Company issued senior unsecured notes for an aggregate amount of US$ 550 million with a coupon rate of 5.5% per annum, due 2026.
  • The net proceeds from the bond fully paid down the SUNAT dispute on July 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):

2Q21

2Q20

Var

6M21

6M20

Var

Total Revenues

240.9

97.8

146%

426.7

212.3

101%

Operating Income

8.9

-17.9

Wertpapier


