EZCORP, Inc. to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) will issue third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results (period ended June 30, 2021) on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by dialing (866) 269-4262, Conference ID: 8885759, or internationally by dialing (323) 347-3281.

A replay of the conference call will be available online at: http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

