ON Semiconductor to Host Financial Analyst Day

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON), will host its Financial Analyst on Aug. 5, 2021, in New York City. The event will feature presentations on the company’s strategy, technology, and financial outlook.

ON Semiconductor will provide a real-time webcast of the event on Aug. 5, 2021 on Investors page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com. The webcast will begin at 2 PM ET.

Institutional investors who have not registered for the event are requested to send an e-mail to AnalystDay2021@onsemi.com for an invitation to the event.

The webcast replay will be available at this site following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation. A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to Investors page of http://www.onsemi.com prior to start of the event.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient electronics innovations that help make the world greener, safer, inclusive and connected. The company has transformed into our customers’ supplier of choice for power, analog, sensor and connectivity solutions. The company’s superior products help engineers solve their most unique design challenges in automotive, industrial, cloud power, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/onsemi

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

