Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of July 31, 2021.

As of July 31, 2021, the Company’s net assets were $1.1 billion, and its net asset value per share was $8.95. As of July 31, 2021, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 454% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 351%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
July 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
  (in millions)
Investments $ 1,559.3  
Cash and cash equivalents   2.0  
Accrued income   9.2  
Current tax receivable, net   71.9  
Other assets   1.1  
Total assets   1,643.5  
   
Credit facility   139.0  
Notes   209.7  
Unamortized notes issuance costs   (1.0 )
Preferred stock   101.7  
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs   (1.3 )
Total leverage   448.1  
   
Other liabilities   5.9  
Deferred tax liability, net   58.3  
Total liabilities   64.2  
   
Net assets $ 1,131.2  
   

The Company had 126,447,554 common shares outstanding as of July 31, 2021.

