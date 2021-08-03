checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Annovis Bio, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 04:47  |  18   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANVS). The investigation concerns whether Annovis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Annovis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s lead candidate is Posiphen, or ANVS401, an orally administered drug that purportedly inhibits the production of neurotoxic proteins that lead to neurodegeneration. Annovis is currently testing Posiphen in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported clinical trial data for Posiphen that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease patients relative to a placebo. On this news, Annovis’ stock price declined by $65.94 per share, or approximately 60.25%, from $109.44 per share to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Annovis securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Annovis Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ANVS (Mkap $31 M) Interessanter Alzheimer & Parkinson Play
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Annovis Bio, Inc. The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Annovis Bio, Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANVS). The investigation concerns whether Annovis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Arcturus Announces Approval of a Clinical Trial Application to Advance ARCT-154, a Next Generation ...
NW Natural Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste