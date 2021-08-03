checkAd

Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA Authorization to Initiate Phase 2 Trial in 2021

  • ANG-3070 was well-tolerated across dose cohorts, achieving drug exposures in humans exceeding exposures in which activity was demonstrated in animal models of proteinuric kidney diseases
  • Pharmacokinetic data potentially supportive of once-daily dosing
  • An international Phase 2 trial in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases will begin enrolling patients in the second half of this year
  • Company to host a Virtual Fibrosis R&D Day on September 20, 2021

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced positive results from its Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers for ANG-3070, a novel oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor (TKI) being developed for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Angion also announced the FDA’s acceptance of an IND application supporting the initiation of a Phase 2 trial in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases in 2021. Additionally, the Company announced it will host a Virtual Fibrosis R&D Day on September 20, 2021.

Key findings from the ANG-3070 Phase 1 healthy volunteer study included:

  • ANG-3070 achieved drug exposures in humans exceeding exposures in which activity was demonstrated in animal models of proteinuric kidney diseases
  • ANG-3070 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, including with respect to gastrointestinal side effects, which was encouraging given the well-recognized incidence and severity of these side effects in approved TKIs
  • Pharmacokinetic data supportive of potential once-daily oral dosing for ANG-3070

The Phase 1 study was a randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study in healthy volunteers conducted in Australia to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and food effect of ANG-3070 dosed orally. The study consisted of both single-and multiple-ascending dose cohorts and enrolled 97 healthy volunteers, with 72 volunteers receiving ANG-3070 and 25 volunteers receiving placebo. Doses studied in the study ranged from 50mg to 600mg and included both once daily and twice daily regimens.

