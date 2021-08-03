PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 06:25 | 24 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 06:25 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk comments on its new obesity drug and possible impact on the company’s full-year guidance will be the main focus of the second-quarter earnings report this week, analysts said. Due to high demand for Wegovy injections, there … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk comments on its new obesity drug and possible impact on the company’s full-year guidance will be the main focus of the second-quarter earnings report this week, analysts said. Due to high demand for Wegovy injections, there … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk comments on its new obesity drug and possible impact on the company’s full-year guidance will be the main focus of the second-quarter earnings report this week, analysts said.

Due to high demand for Wegovy injections, there is a temporary shortage in product supply, particularly with the 0.25 mg starting dose, Novo Nordisk said last week

This is resulting in delays of as much as 3 weeks people getting their prescription filled

Novo has ramped up production at facilities in Denmark and the US to stabilize and replenish supply

This is a clear positive for Novo and its FY guidance, SEB said (buy, DKK 625)

Novo should post robust Q2 earnings, with strong growth from GLP-1 drugs and easy comparisons to last year’s period, Danske said (buy, DKK 640)

Novo may lift the higher end of its guidance as Wegovy is off to a flying start: Danske

Buy Novo Nordisk ahead of earnings, Nordea said (buy, DKK 610)

The market under-appreciates Novo’s growth prospects and obesity sales, which could reach DKK 22 billion in 2025, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 695)

Look for an update and comments on Wegovy sales development, which is key, given Wegovy may follow a similar path to Rybelsus, with strong initial subscriptions followed by consensus misses in 3 of 6 quarters since launch, Bank of America said (neutral)



Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer