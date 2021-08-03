checkAd

YOC AG: YOC's technology platform VIS.X(R) reaches the next milestone with the development of its own Ad Server

YOC AG: YOC's technology platform VIS.X(R) reaches the next milestone with the development of its own Ad Server

Berlin, 03 August 2021 - The ad tech company YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) has taken another important step towards becoming a full-stack platform by adding an ad server to its proprietary VIS.X(R) platform. As of this financial year, YOC AG is thus in a position to handle all services in its portfolio for customers and partners using its own technology.

Since the extension through the Ad Server, VIS.X(R) also covers the order-based (insertion order) sales channel within the platform, in addition to the programmatic and thus fully automated one.

"The fact that order-based campaigns can now also access the platform's inventory is the next step in the further development of our technology stack. As a result, the platform generates more demand for publishers, which significantly increases the number of bidders within auctions. As a consequence, the density and amount of bids increases, resulting in better prices for our publishers. We are proud to support our partners in achieving strong and sustainable monetization," explains Evgenij Tovba, CTO of YOC AG.

Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "The development of the VIS.X(R) Ad Server opens up budget sources for YOC that were previously untapped. The Ad Server has already delivered campaigns for more than 1.4 million euros in the current financial year 2021. This leads to a further scaling of platform revenues and brings us significantly closer to our goal of generating 100% of revenues via VIS.X(R)."

About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile applications. By using the platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's proprietary ad formats, advertisers can increase awareness for their brand or products in combination with high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our platform VIS.X(R). As a pioneer in mobile advertising, the company has been operating since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2009. The company's headquarters are located in Berlin. The company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna and Warsaw. Further information on the YOC Group and our products can be found at yoc.com.

