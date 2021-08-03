checkAd

ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at an offering price of US$0.90 per ADS for gross proceeds to the Company of US$9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, and assuming the underwriter does not exercise the option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for investment in its SaaS platform, working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional approximately 12.8% of the number of American Depositary Shares offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately US$10.2 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-257200) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on July 6, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

