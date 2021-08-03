Societe Generale Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised

(PLX AI) – Societe Generale Q2 net banking income EUR 6,261 million vs. estimate EUR 5,784 millionQ2 gross operating income EUR 2,154 millionExpected increase in revenues in all the businessesIncrease of the positive jaws effect with continued …

(PLX AI) – Societe Generale Q2 net banking income EUR 6,261 million vs. estimate EUR 5,784 millionQ2 gross operating income EUR 2,154 millionExpected increase in revenues in all the businessesIncrease of the positive jaws effect with continued … (PLX AI) – Societe Generale Q2 net banking income EUR 6,261 million vs. estimate EUR 5,784 million

Q2 gross operating income EUR 2,154 million

Expected increase in revenues in all the businesses

Increase of the positive jaws effect with continued disciplined management of costs

Downward revision, between 20 and 25 basis points, in the full-year forecast for the net cost of risk Societe Generale Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



