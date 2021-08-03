checkAd

CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe raises €160 million in additional equity for OPERA residential real estate fund

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Funds
CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe raises €160 million in additional equity for OPERA residential real estate fund

03.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe raises €160 million in additional equity for OPERA residential real estate fund

Paris, 3 August 2021 - STAM Europe, a subsidiary of the CORESTATE Capital Group, has acquired three new European institutional investors for its OPERA residential real estate fund. The equity commitments of the new investors combined with the willingness of existing shareholders to increase their stakes generate an increase of €160 million in available equity for the fund. In total, including bank financing, the OPERA Fund has approximately €380 million to deploy in residential real estate in France.

Samantha Sudre Roux, Director Investor Relations: "With this latest closing, the OPERA Fund will have attracted a total of just over €300 million in equity from 9 European pension funds. This result, which is about 20% above our initial target, reflects a sustained appetite for the asset class among investors, but also confidence in the attractiveness of Paris as a world city and in STAM's ability to source attractive investment opportunities and to implement its strategy."

The Opera Fund, which was launched in December 2018 and is managed by STAM France IM is a long-term Core/Core+ real estate fund, investing in multi-family residential assets located mainly in Paris and its quality suburbs. The product targets properties which offer secured rental income and/or opportunities for value creation with renovation programs, the construction of new lettable areas, the restructuring of old commercial spaces, the division of existing larger apartments and the re-leasing of vacant ones. Recently, the OPERA Fund added two assets to its portfolio, located in the 17th and 3rd arrondissements, and signed a promissory contract on a Haussmannian building in the center of Paris.

