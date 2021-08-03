Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt receives notice of compensation claim from Ministry of Environment

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Orascom Development Egypt receives notice of compensation claim from Ministry of Environment



Altdorf, 3 August 2021 - Orascom Development Holding's (ODH) Egyptian subsidiary Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) has received notice from the Environment Protection Agency, a department of Egypt's Ministry of Environment, of a claim for environmental compensation in the amount of USD 33.9 million in relation to ODH's Egyptian destination El Gouna.



The Environment Protection Agency has not substantiated the claim or provided any information on the background and the reasons, and it has failed to respond to ODE's request for further information. Furthermore, ODH has not been given the opportunity to respond, whether technically or legally, to the alleged allegations prior to receiving the notice. ODH is therefore currently unable to provide any further background on the matter.



ODH has always been strongly committed to the environment and compliance with all environmental laws in all of its destinations. This is evidenced by the fact that El Gouna was the first destination in the Africa and Arab region to receive the Global Green Award under the United Nation's Environment Programme.



ODH will continue to try and engage with the authorities and assess the best course of action to oppose the claim once further information becomes available. An update will be provided in due course.

