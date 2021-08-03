checkAd

EQS-News Dufry extends for ten years its duty-free concession at the Santiago International Airport in the Dominican Republic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.08.2021, 07:00  |  17   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dufry extends for ten years its duty-free concession at the Santiago International Airport in the Dominican Republic

03.08.2021 / 07:00

BASEL,
August 3, 2021

Press Release (PDF)

Dufry, leading global travel retailer, has successfully extended for another 10 years its duty-free concession at Santiago International Airport (AIC) in the Dominican Republic, where it has been operating for more than fifteen years. The new contract, which starts in 2024 and extends through 2034, includes an extension of the sales area by some 40%. As part of the further development and extension of the airport, the new shops will cover around 1000 m2 of retail space. Santiago International Airport is the second largest hub for the Dominican Republic serving international passengers traveling to and from more than 13 of the 32 country provinces. AIC welcomed more than 1.7 million passengers in 2019 and expects a steady passenger increase, going forward. Besides Santiago International Airport, Dufry's presence in the Dominican Republic also includes duty-free operations in other international airports such as Santo Domingo, La Romana, Puerto Plata and Samana.

As part of the contract extension, Dufry will refurbish and expand the current duty-free space with its latest shop design and digital concepts thus further enhancing the shopping experience for its customers. In line with the space increase, the assortment featuring all the core duty-free categories such as perfume & cosmetics, liquor, tobacco and confectionery will see a further refinement of the comprehensive selection of global brands and local products.

Announcing the contract extension, Juan-Antonio Nieto, Chief Operating Officer for Mexico and Caribbean, said, 'We are very proud to be able to continue our long-standing and successful collaboration with Santiago International Airport and thank our partners for the renewed trust. Through the planed overall enhancement and extension of the airport's retail space and our refurbishing of the duty-free store we will provide travelers with a new and attractive shopping experience, thus further increasing productivity of this important hub, which enjoys an increasing attention of international passengers.'

Seite 1 von 3
Dufry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Dufry extends for ten years its duty-free concession at the Santiago International Airport in the Dominican Republic EQS Group-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Dufry extends for ten years its duty-free concession at the Santiago International Airport in the Dominican Republic 03.08.2021 / 07:00 BASEL,August 3, 2021 Press Release (PDF) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE gibt die vertrauliche Einreichung des Entwurfs einer Registrierungserklärung in Form des ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. lanciert erfolgreich erste Produktlinie
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Korrektur: Eyemaxx erzielt im 1. Halbjahr 2020/2021 Periodengewinn von 0,8 ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen des ersten Halbjahres 2021
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG schließt LOI mit innovativem Kathodenhersteller Blackstone ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty trades on the Australian Stock Exchange ASX as of today and secures ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: Q2 2021: DWS mit anhaltend dynamischer Geschäftsentwicklung und Nettomittelzuflüssen in ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21EQS-News: Invitation to Dufry's Half-Year Results 2021 Conference Call on 10th of August, 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten