Dufry extends for ten years its duty-free concession at the Santiago International Airport in the Dominican Republic

Dufry, leading global travel retailer, has successfully extended for another 10 years its duty-free concession at Santiago International Airport (AIC) in the Dominican Republic, where it has been operating for more than fifteen years. The new contract, which starts in 2024 and extends through 2034, includes an extension of the sales area by some 40%. As part of the further development and extension of the airport, the new shops will cover around 1000 m2 of retail space. Santiago International Airport is the second largest hub for the Dominican Republic serving international passengers traveling to and from more than 13 of the 32 country provinces. AIC welcomed more than 1.7 million passengers in 2019 and expects a steady passenger increase, going forward. Besides Santiago International Airport, Dufry's presence in the Dominican Republic also includes duty-free operations in other international airports such as Santo Domingo, La Romana, Puerto Plata and Samana.

As part of the contract extension, Dufry will refurbish and expand the current duty-free space with its latest shop design and digital concepts thus further enhancing the shopping experience for its customers. In line with the space increase, the assortment featuring all the core duty-free categories such as perfume & cosmetics, liquor, tobacco and confectionery will see a further refinement of the comprehensive selection of global brands and local products.

Announcing the contract extension, Juan-Antonio Nieto, Chief Operating Officer for Mexico and Caribbean, said, 'We are very proud to be able to continue our long-standing and successful collaboration with Santiago International Airport and thank our partners for the renewed trust. Through the planed overall enhancement and extension of the airport's retail space and our refurbishing of the duty-free store we will provide travelers with a new and attractive shopping experience, thus further increasing productivity of this important hub, which enjoys an increasing attention of international passengers.'