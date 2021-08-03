DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Research Update Biotest AG: Biotest proves the mode of action of trimodulin for the treatment of COVID-19 03.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biotest proves the mode of action of trimodulin for the treatment of COVID-19

- Trimodulin limits pathological inflammatory responses

- Two new preclinical studies published on the mode of action of trimodulin in COVID-19

- Results of a prospective, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study in severely ill COVID-19 patients expected soon

- Clinical results to be basis for accelerated approval

Dreieich, 3 August 2021. Trimodulin is a globally unique, innovative, polyvalent antibody preparation containing IgM, IgA and IgG antibodies, which is currently being investigated in a phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. First impressive preclinical data on the mode of action of trimodulin in COVID-19 have been published by Biotest in renowned international scientific journals "Frontiers in Immunology" and "Biomedicines".

These publications summarizes results from the development of trimodulin. In severe COVID-19, complexes of viruses and antibodies of the patient are increasingly formed in the body, which can lead to a deregulated immune response. In the process activating messenger substances are increasingly released. Trimodulin reduces the release of these activating messenger substances on the one hand and increases the production of the body's own inhibitors of inflammation on the other.[1]

Furthermore, a severe course of COVID-19 is associated with the activation of factors of the immunological defence system. The uncontrolled activation of these factors can damage cells in the lung tissue of patients, increase inflammatory reactions and lead to organ defects. The second work shows that trimodulin can neutralize such activated factors by binding and prevent the destruction of cells.[2]