Valaris Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Burke added, “During the three months since emergence, our customers awarded Valaris more than 20 new contracts or extensions with associated contract backlog totaling over $1.3 billion. This figure includes an eight-well contract, with an estimated duration of three-and-a-half years, for VALARIS DS-11, a two-year contract for VALARIS DS-16 and a 420-day contract for VALARIS DPS-1, which we announced in today's fleet status report, as well as a three-year contract for VALARIS DS-18 awarded in early June. These contract awards are a testament to the technical capabilities of our fleet and the excellent operational and safety performance of our crews, and I want to take the opportunity to recognize all the teams in Valaris that have contributed to this outstanding contracting success over the past several months.”

President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Burke said, “On April 30, 2021, Valaris emerged from chapter 11 with a significantly strengthened capital structure, including a net cash position, $550 million of debt due in 2028 and an industry-leading cost structure that is scalable and adaptable to changing market conditions.”

Burke concluded, “We are beginning to see early signs of a recovery in customer demand following the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by our contracting activity over the past few months. As a result, Valaris is well-positioned to benefit from the opportunities we see in the market today. We will continue to focus on winning work for our active fleet and returning some of our high-quality stacked rigs to work as suitable opportunities arise. I am extremely proud of what Valaris has achieved during the three months since our emergence from chapter 11, and I am excited to see what the future holds for the Company.”

Valaris emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 30, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). Upon emergence, Valaris applied fresh start accounting which resulted in Valaris becoming a new reporting entity for accounting and financial reporting. Accordingly, our financial statements and notes after the Effective Date are not comparable to our financial statements and notes prior to that date. As required by GAAP, results for the quarter must be presented separately for the predecessor period from April 1, 2021, through April 30, 2021 (the "Predecessor" period) and the successor period from May 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021 (the "Successor" period). However, the Company has combined certain results of the Predecessor and Successor periods ("Combined" results) as non-GAAP measures to compare to prior periods since we believe it provides the most meaningful basis to analyze our results.

Revenues were $203 million and $90 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined revenues declined to $293 million in the second quarter 2021 from $307 million in the first quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined revenues declined to $261 million in the second quarter from $277 million in the prior quarter primarily due to lower revenues from the floater fleet as two drillships working in the first quarter were between contracts for most of the second quarter.

Contract drilling expense was $169 million and $86 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined contract drilling expense increased to $254 million in the second quarter 2021 from $252 million in the first quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined contract drilling expense declined to $236 million in the second quarter from $237 million in the prior quarter primarily due to fewer operating days for the floater fleet. This was partially offset by additional operating days for the jackup fleet and higher rig reactivation costs as previously stacked rigs, primarily VALARIS JU-249 and VALARIS JU-121, underwent preparations for long-term contracts.

General and administrative expense was $13 million and $6 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined general and administrative expense declined to $19 million in the second quarter 2021 from $24 million in the prior quarter primarily due to lower personnel costs.

Tax expense was $15 million and tax benefit was $16 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined tax benefit was less than $1 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to tax expense of $32 million in the prior quarter. The Combined second quarter tax provision included $12 million of discrete tax benefit primarily related to fresh start accounting adjustments. The prior quarter tax provision included $20 million of discrete tax expense related to uncertain tax positions taken for prior years. Adjusted for discrete items, Combined tax expense of $12 million in the second quarter was in line with the prior quarter.

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $17 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $28 million in the prior quarter. Combined adjusted EBITDAR of $41 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $39 million in the prior quarter. Combined adjusted EBITDARPS of $58 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $57 million in the prior quarter.

Floater revenues were $50 million and $18 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined floater revenues declined to $68 million in the second quarter 2021 from $97 million in the prior quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined revenues declined to $62 million in the second quarter from $88 million in the prior quarter primarily due to fewer operating days as two drillships that were working in the first quarter were between contracts for most of the second quarter.

Contract drilling expense was $45 million and $22 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined contract drilling expense declined to $67 million in the second quarter 2021 from $84 million in the prior quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined contract drilling expense declined to $63 million in the second quarter from $81 million in the prior quarter primarily due to fewer operating days in the second quarter.

Jackup revenues were $129 million and $60 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined jackup revenues increased to $188 million in the second quarter 2021 from $173 million in the prior quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined revenues increased to $167 million in the second quarter from $157 million in the prior quarter. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in average day rates, which were $99,000 in the second quarter compared to $95,000 in the prior quarter and a four percentage point increase in utilization to 54%.

Contract drilling expense was $96 million and $49 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined contract drilling expense increased to $144 million in the second quarter 2021 from $121 million in the prior quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined contract drilling expense increased to $134 million in the second quarter from $114 million in the prior quarter primarily due to $19 million higher reactivation costs in the second quarter as we prepare rigs, primarily VALARIS JU-249 and VALARIS JU-121, for long-term contracts starting later in the year.

Revenues were $84 million and $41 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined revenues increased to $125 million in the second quarter 2021 from $123 million in the prior quarter. Combined contract drilling expense increased to $93 million in the second quarter from $86 million in the prior quarter primarily due to higher personnel costs. Combined EBITDA was $28 million in the second quarter compared to $33 million in the prior quarter.

Revenues were $25 million and $12 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined revenues of $37 million in the second quarter 2021 were in line with the prior quarter and Combined contract drilling expense declined to $14 million in the second quarter from $15 million in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter (in millions of $, Floaters Jackups ARO Other Reconciling Items Consolidated Total Successor Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP) Successor Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP) Successor Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP) Successor Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP) Successor Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP) Successor Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP) except %) Two Months Ended June 30, 2021 One Month Ended April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Two Months Ended June 30, 2021 One Month Ended April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Two Months Ended June 30, 2021 One Month Ended April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Two Months Ended June 30, 2021 One Month Ended April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Two Months Ended June 30, 2021 One Month Ended April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Two Months Ended June 30, 2021 One Month Ended April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Revenues 49.7 18.4 68.1 128.5 59.8 188.3 84.0 40.8 124.8 24.6 12.1 36.7 (84.0) (40.8) (124.8) 202.8 90.3 293.1 Operating expenses Contract drilling 45.2 21.7 66.9 95.5 48.8 144.3 62.9 29.8 92.7 9.2 4.7 13.9 (44.1) (19.4) (63.5) 168.7 85.6 254.3 Depreciation 7.9 15.9 23.8 7.8 17.3 25.1 9.7 4.9 14.6 0.8 3.5 4.3 (9.6) (4.1) (13.7) 16.6 37.5 54.1 General and admin. — — — — — — 3.1 1.2 4.3 — — — 9.6 5.2 14.8 12.7 6.4 19.1 Equity in earnings of ARO — — — — — — — — — — — — 4.8 1.2 6.0 4.8 1.2 6.0 Operating income (loss) (3.4) (19.2) (22.6) 25.2 (6.3) 18.9 8.3 4.9 13.2 14.6 3.9 18.5 (35.1) (21.3) (56.4) 9.6 (38.0) (28.4)

2021 Chg Revenues 68.1 97.3 (30)% 188.3 172.6 9% 124.8 122.7 2% 36.7 37.2 (1)% (124.8) (122.7) 293.1 307.1 (5)% Operating expenses Contract drilling 66.9 84.3 (21)% 144.3 120.5 20% 92.7 86.3 7% 13.9 15.1 (8)% (63.5) (54.0) 254.3 252.2 1% Impairment — 756.5 nm — — — — — —% — — —% — — — 756.5 nm Depreciation 23.8 56.2 (58)% 25.1 52.4 (52)% 14.6 16.1 (9)% 4.3 11.3 (62)% (13.7) (13.9) 54.1 122.1 (56)% General and admin. — — —% — — —% 4.3 3.0 43% — — —% 14.8 21.3 19.1 24.3 (21)% Equity in earnings of ARO — — —% — — —% — — —% — — —% 6.0 1.9 6.0 1.9 nm Operating income (loss) (22.6) (799.7) nm 18.9 (0.3) (6400)% 13.2 17.3 (24)% 18.5 10.8 nm (56.4) (74.2) (28.4) (846.1) nm

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company. To learn more, visit the Valaris website at www.valaris.com.

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and similar words and specifically include statements involving expected financial performance; expected utilization, rig commitments and availability, day rates, revenues, operating expenses including expenses related to reorganization items, cash flow, contract status, terms and duration, contract backlog, capital expenditures, insurance, financing and funding; the offshore drilling market, including supply and demand, customer drilling programs, stacking of rigs, effects of new rigs on the market and effects of declines in commodity prices; synergies and expected additional cost savings; effective tax rates; expected work commitments, letters of intent; scheduled delivery dates for rigs; performance of our joint venture with Saudi Aramco; the timing of delivery, mobilization, contract commencement, relocation or other movement of rigs; our intent to sell or scrap rigs; and general market, business and industry conditions, trends and outlook. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated, including the effects of the chapter 11 cases on the Company's business, relationships, comparability of our financial results and ability to access financing sources, the COVID-19 outbreak and global pandemic, the related public health measures implemented by governments worldwide, which may, among other things, impact our ability to staff rigs and rotate crews; cancellation, suspension, renegotiation or termination of drilling contracts and programs, including drilling contracts which grant the customer termination rights if final investment decision (FID) is not received with respect to projects for which the drilling rig is contracted; potential additional asset impairments; our failure to satisfy our debt obligations; our ability to obtain financing, service our debt, fund negative cash flow and capital expenditures and pursue other business opportunities; adequacy of sources of liquidity for us and our customers; actions by regulatory authorities, rating agencies or other third parties; actions by our security holders; availability and terms of any financing; commodity price fluctuations, customer demand, new rig supply, downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations; severe weather or hurricanes; changes in worldwide rig supply and demand, competition and technology; future levels of offshore drilling activity; governmental action, civil unrest and political and economic uncertainties; terrorism, piracy and military action; risks inherent to shipyard rig construction, repair, maintenance or enhancement; our ability to enter into, and the terms of, future drilling contracts; the cancellation of letters of intent or letters of award or any failure to execute definitive contracts following announcements of letters of intent, letters of award or other expected work commitments; the outcome of litigation, legal proceedings, investigations or other claims or contract disputes; governmental regulatory, legislative and permitting requirements affecting drilling operations; our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms; environmental or other liabilities, risks or losses; debt restrictions that may limit our liquidity and flexibility; and cybersecurity risks and threats. In particular, the unprecedented nature of the current economic downturn, pandemic, and industry decline may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact the Company's business and financial condition. In addition to the numerous factors described above, you should also carefully read and consider “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I and “Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Part II of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.valaris.com. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Combined

(Non-GAAP) Predecessor Two Months

Ended June

30, 2021 One Month

Ended April

30, 2021 Three

Months

Ended June

30, 2021 Three

Months

Ended March

31, 2021 OPERATING REVENUES $ 202.8 $ 90.3 $ 293.1 $ 307.1 OPERATING EXPENSES Contract drilling (exclusive of depreciation) 168.7 85.6 254.3 252.2 Loss on impairment — — — 756.5 Depreciation 16.6 37.5 54.1 122.1 General and administrative 12.7 6.4 19.1 24.3 Total operating expenses 198.0 129.5 327.5 1,155.1 EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF ARO 4.8 1.2 6.0 1.9 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 9.6 (38.0) (28.4) (846.1) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 7.8 1.0 8.8 2.6 Interest expense, net (Unrecognized

contractual interest expense for debt subject to

compromise was $32.6 million for the one

months April 30, 2021 and $100.3 million for

the three months ended March 31, 2021) (8.0) (1.1) (9.1) (1.3) Reorganization items, net (4.1) (3,532.4) (3,536.5) (52.2) Other, net 5.7 (1.2) 4.5 21.1 1.4 (3,533.7) (3,532.3) (29.8) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11.0 (3,571.7) (3,560.7) (875.9) PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES 15.1 (15.5) (0.4) 31.7 NET LOSS (4.1) (3,556.2) (3,560.3) (907.6) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (2.1) (0.8) (2.9) (2.4) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VALARIS $ (6.2) $ (3,557.0) $ (3,563.2) $ (910.0) LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.08) $ (17.81) n/m $ (4.56) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 75.0 199.7 n/m 199.6

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Combined

(Non-GAAP) (1) Predecessor June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December

31, 2020 September

30, 2020 June 30,

2020 OPERATING REVENUES $ 293.1 $ 307.1 $ 296.5 $ 285.3 $ 388.8 OPERATING EXPENSES Contract drilling (exclusive of depreciation) 254.3 252.2 304.7 307.2 370.7 Loss on impairment — 756.5 — — 838.0 Depreciation 54.1 122.1 122.4 122.4 131.5 General and administrative 19.1 24.3 26.5 72.1 62.6 Total operating expenses 327.5 1,155.1 453.6 501.7 1,402.8 Other operating income — — — 118.1 — EQUITY IN EARNINGS (LOSSES) OF ARO 6.0 1.9 (0.2) 3.9 (5.2) OPERATING LOSS (28.4) (846.1) (157.3) (94.4) (1,019.2) OTHER EXPENSE — Interest income 8.8 2.6 4.5 4.7 5.7 Interest expense, net (Unrecognized contractual interest expense for debt subject to compromise was $32.6 million, $100.3 million, $94.8 million, $45.9 million for the three months June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively) (9.1) (1.3) (1.4) (59.8) (116.2) Reorganization items, net (3,536.5) (52.2) (30.1) (497.5) — Other, net 4.5 21.1 1.7 (3.1) 5.1 (3,532.3) (29.8) (25.3) (555.7) (105.4) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (3,560.7) (875.9) (182.6) (650.1) (1,124.6) PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES (0.4) 31.7 (113.5) 21.9 (15.8) NET LOSS (3,560.3) (907.6) (69.1) (672.0) (1,108.8) NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (2.9) (2.4) (1.8) 1.1 1.4 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VALARIS $ (3,563.2) $ (910.0) $ (70.9) $ (670.9) $ (1,107.4) LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED n/m $ (4.56) $ (0.36) $ (3.36) $ (5.58) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED n/m 199.6 199.5 199.4 198.6

(1) Represents the combined results of operations for the two-months ended June 30, 2021 and the one-month ended April 30, 2021.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions)

Successor Predecessor June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 608.8 291.7 $ 325.8 $ 180.4 $ 202.0 Restricted cash 53.1 17.1 11.4 1.2 — Accounts receivable, net 436.1 449.8 449.2 429.7 363.3 Other current assets 119.7 366.4 386.5 453.5 500.8 Total current assets $ 1,217.7 $ 1,125.0 $ 1,172.9 $ 1,064.8 $ 1,066.1 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 897.8 10,083.9 10,960.5 11,082.4 11,192.6 LONG-TERM NOTES RECEIVABLE FROM ARO 234.3 442.7 442.7 442.7 452.8 INVESTMENT IN ARO 85.4 122.8 120.9 121.1 117.2 OTHER ASSETS 166.5 172.5 176.2 200.2 210.2 $ 2,601.7 $ 11,946.9 $ 12,873.2 $ 12,911.2 $ 13,038.9 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - trade $ 183.9 176.8 $ 176.4 $ 180.7 $ 151.9 Accrued liabilities and other 212.7 290.6 250.4 207.3 398.1 Current maturities of long-term debt — — — — 2,518.1 Total current liabilities $ 396.6 $ 467.4 $ 426.8 $ 388.0 $ 3,068.1 LONG - TERM DEBT 544.8 — — — 4,092.2 OTHER LIABILITIES 569.8 704.6 762.4 696.9 693.2 TOTAL LIABILITIES NOT SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE 1,511.2 1,172.0 1,189.2 1,084.9 7,853.5 LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE — 7,313.7 7,313.7 7,313.7 — TOTAL EQUITY 1,090.5 3,461.2 4,370.3 4,512.6 5,185.4 $ 2,601.7 $ 11,946.9 $ 12,873.2 $ 12,911.2 $ 13,038.9

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Combined (Non- GAAP) Predecessor Two Months Ended June 30, 2021 Four Months Ended April 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (4.1) $ (4,463.8) $ (4,467.9) $ (4,116.5) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Reorganization items, net — 3,487.3 3,487.3 — Loss on impairment — 756.5 756.5 3,646.2 Depreciation expense 16.6 159.6 176.2 296.0 Amortization, net (.3) (4.8) (5.1) 12.2 Accretion of discount on shareholder note (6.0) — (6.0) — Share-based compensation expense — 4.8 4.8 13.5 Equity in losses (earnings) of ARO (4.8) (3.1) (7.9) 11.5 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1.1 (18.2) (17.1) (109.1) Debt discounts and other 0.4 — 0.4 28.8 Adjustment to gain on bargain purchase — — — 6.3 Other (2.5) (4.1) (6.6) (2.7) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (25.7) 68.5 42.8 (156.7) Contributions to pension plans and other post-retirement benefits (0.6) (22.5) (23.1) (10.6) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (25.9) (39.8) (65.7) (381.1) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (8.1) (8.7) (16.8) (67.1) Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant, and Equipment 0.2 30.1 30.3 13.8 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (7.9) 21.4 13.5 (53.3) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of First Lien Notes — 520.0 520.0 — Payments to Predecessor creditors — (129.9) (129.9) — Borrowings on credit facility — — — 566.0 Repayments of credit facility borrowings — — — (15.0) Reduction of long-term borrowings — — — (9.7) Other — (1.4) (1.4) (1.9) Net cash provided by financing activities — 388.7 388.7 539.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.3) (0.1) (0.4) (0.2) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (34.1) 370.2 336.1 104.8 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 696.0 325.8 325.8 97.2 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 661.9 $ 696.0 $ 661.9 $ 202.0

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Combined (Non-GAAP) (1) Predecessor June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (3,560.3) $ (907.6) $ (69.1) $ (672.0) $ (1,108.8) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Debtor in Possession financing fees and payments on Backstop Agreement — — (3.8) 43.8 — Loss on impairment — 756.5 — — 838.0 Depreciation expense 54.1 122.1 122.4 122.4 131.5 Reorganization items, net 3,487.3 — (11.5) 447.9 — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (18.0) 0.9 (2.1) 5.5 (29.6) Debt discounts and other 0.4 — — 8.0 14.6 Share-based compensation expense 1.0 3.8 3.6 4.3 5.7 Equity in losses (earnings) of ARO (6.0) (1.9) 0.2 (3.9) 5.2 Amortization, net (.5) (4.6) (8.2) 2.2 9.4 Accretion of discount on shareholder note (6.0) — — — — Other (7.0) 0.4 4.5 2.0 (9.3) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 21.9 20.9 109.8 24.9 (26.8) Contributions to pension plans and other post-retirement benefits (0.9) (22.2) (1.1) (0.4) (6.6) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (34.0) (31.7) 144.7 (15.3) (176.7) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (10.8) (6.0) (10.9) (15.8) (30.8) Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant, and Equipment 26.6 3.7 7.6 30.4 3.4 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 15.8 (2.3) (3.3) 14.6 (27.4) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of First Lien Notes 520.0 — — — — Payments to Predecessor creditors (129.9) — — — — Borrowings on credit facility — — — 30.0 222.1 Payments for Debtor-in-possession financing fees and backstop agreement — — 3.8 (43.8) — Purchase of noncontrolling interests — — — (7.2) — Other (1.4) — — — (1.0) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 388.7 — 3.8 (21.0) 221.1 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.3) (0.1) 0.2 0.1 0.1 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 370.2 (34.1) 145.4 (21.6) 17.1 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 291.7 325.8 180.4 202.0 184.9 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 661.9 $ 291.7 $ 325.8 $ 180.4 $ 202.0

(1) Represents the combined results of operations for the two-months ended June 30, 2021 and the one-month ended April 30, 2021.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(in millions) Three Months Ended Successor Predecessor Combined (Non-GAAP) Predecessor Two Months Ended June 30, 2021 One Month Ended April 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 REVENUES Floaters Drillships $ 28.9 $ 13.7 $ 42.6 $ 81.0 $ 93.8 $ 35.4 $ 76.2 Semisubmersibles 20.8 4.7 25.5 16.3 11.7 21.7 87.4 $ 49.7 $ 18.4 $ 68.1 $ 97.3 $ 105.5 $ 57.1 $ 163.6 Jackups (1) HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 70.9 34.0 104.9 95.5 96.2 91.2 89.4 HD & SD Modern 40.7 17.0 57.7 50.5 61.1 67.8 63.5 SD Legacy 16.9 8.8 25.7 26.6 22.1 27.8 33.4 $ 128.5 $ 59.8 $ 188.3 $ 172.6 $ 179.4 $ 186.8 $ 186.3 Total $ 178.2 $ 78.2 $ 256.4 $ 269.9 $ 284.9 $ 243.9 $ 349.9 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 24.6 12.1 36.7 37.2 11.6 41.4 38.9 Valaris Total $ 202.8 $ 90.3 $ 293.1 $ 307.1 $ 296.5 $ 285.3 $ 388.8 ARO Total 84.0 40.8 124.8 122.7 117.5 145.6 146.0 Valaris 50% Share 42.0 20.4 62.4 61.4 58.8 72.8 73.0 Adjusted Total (2) $ 244.8 $ 110.7 $ 355.5 $ 368.5 $ 355.3 $ 358.1 $ 461.8

(1) HD = Heavy Duty; SD = Standard Duty. Heavy duty jackups are well-suited for operations in tropical revolving storm areas. (2) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO.

(in millions) As of Q2 2021

(as of August 2, 2021) Q1 2021

(as of

March 31, 2021) Q4 2020

(as of December 31, 2020) Q3 2020

(as of September 30, 2020) Q2 2020

(as of

June 30, 2020) CONTRACT BACKLOG (1) Floaters Drillships $ 1,102.2 $ 117.6 $ 90.0 $ 129.2 $ 172.2 Semisubmersibles 294.0 171.4 73.7 82.3 104.9 $ 1,396.2 $ 289.0 $ 163.7 $ 211.5 $ 277.1 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh 364.4 403.8 358.7 400.3 484.3 HD & SD - Modern 299.9 180.6 211.8 253.4 375.1 SD - Legacy 102.9 134.4 167.1 176.3 217.0 $ 767.2 $ 718.8 $ 737.6 $ 830.0 $ 1,076.4 Total $ 2,163.4 $ 1,007.8 $ 901.3 $ 1,041.5 $ 1,353.5 Other (2) Leased and Managed Rigs 60.3 90.8 140.1 178.7 217.4 Valaris Total $ 2,223.7 $ 1,098.6 $ 1,041.4 $ 1,220.2 $ 1,570.9 ARO Owned Rigs 818.7 869.5 84.2 146.7 212.3 Leased Rigs 134.5 192.2 263.3 347.1 422.7 ARO Total 953.2 1,061.7 347.5 493.8 635.0 Valaris 50% Share of ARO Owned Rigs 409.4 434.8 42.1 73.4 106.2 Adjusted Total (3) $ 2,633.1 $ 1,533.4 $ 1,083.5 $ 1,293.6 $ 1,677.1

(1) Our contract drilling backlog reflects commitments, represented by signed drilling contracts, and is calculated by multiplying the contracted day rate by the contract period. Contract drilling backlog includes drilling contracts subject to final investment decision (FID) and drilling contracts which grant the customer termination rights if FID is not received with respect to projects for which the drilling rig is contracted. The contracted day rate excludes certain types of lump sum fees for rig mobilization, demobilization, contract preparation, as well as customer reimbursables and bonus opportunities. Q2 2021 contract backlog is as of August 2, 2021, being the filing date of our most recent fleet status report. Contract backlog for historical periods is as of the balance sheet date. (2) Leased rigs and managed rigs included in Other reporting segment. (3) Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO owned rigs.

As of NUMBER OF RIGS June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Active Fleet (1) Floaters Drillships 4 4 4 5 7 Semisubmersibles 3 3 3 4 5 7 7 7 9 12 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 10 9 9 9 10 HD & SD Modern 11 11 11 11 12 SD Legacy 4 4 4 6 7 25 24 24 26 29 Total Active Fleet 32 31 31 35 41 Stacked Fleet Floaters Drillships (2) 7 7 7 6 7 Semisubmersibles 2 2 2 2 4 9 9 9 8 11 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 2 4 4 4 3 HD & SD Modern 8 8 8 8 8 SD Legacy — — — — — 10 12 12 12 11 Total Stacked Fleet 19 21 21 20 22 Leased Rigs (3) Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 1 1 1 1 1 HD & SD Modern 5 5 5 5 5 SD Legacy 3 3 3 3 3 Total Leased Rigs 9 9 9 9 9 Valaris Total 60 61 61 64 72 Managed Rigs (3) 2 2 2 2 2 ARO (4) Owned Rigs 7 7 7 7 7 Leased Rigs 9 9 9 9 9 ARO Total 16 16 16 16 16

(1) Active rigs are defined as rigs that are not preservation stacked. (2) Excludes VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14, which Valaris has the option to purchase through year-end 2023. Prior periods have been revised to conform with the current treatment. (3) Leased rigs and managed rigs included in Other reporting segment. (4) Valaris has a 50% ownership interest in ARO. Rig count for ARO owned rigs excludes two newbuild rigs scheduled to be delivered in 2022. All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased rig count.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET (1) Floaters Drillships 1,001 990 1,043 1,274 1,274 Semisubmersibles 455 450 521 628 843 1,456 1,440 1,564 1,902 2,117 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 1,153 1,170 1,328 1,196 1,183 HD & SD Modern 1,729 1,710 1,810 1,828 1,820 SD Legacy 364 360 368 368 504 3,246 3,240 3,506 3,392 3,507 Total 4,702 4,680 5,070 5,294 5,624 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 1,001 990 1,012 1,012 1,001 Valaris Total 5,703 5,670 6,082 6,306 6,625 ARO Owned Rigs 637 630 644 644 637 Leased Rigs (2) 819 810 828 828 819 ARO Total 1,456 1,440 1,472 1,472 1,456

(1) Represents the maximum number of days available in the period for the total fleet, calculated by multiplying the number of rigs in each asset category by the number of days in the period, irrespective of asset status. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs available days.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET (1) Floaters Drillships 364 360 368 460 637 Semisubmersibles 273 270 276 368 455 637 630 644 828 1,092 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 819 630 867 736 910 HD & SD Modern 1,001 810 982 920 1,183 SD Legacy 364 360 368 490 546 2,184 1,800 2,217 2,146 2,639 Total 2,821 2,430 2,861 2,974 3,731 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 1,001 990 1,012 1,012 1,001 Valaris Total 3,822 3,420 3,873 3,986 4,732 ARO Owned Rigs 637 630 644 644 637 Leased Rigs (2) 819 810 828 828 819 ARO Total 1,456 1,440 1,472 1,472 1,456

(1) Represents the maximum number of days available in the period for the active fleet, calculated by multiplying the number of rigs in each asset category by the number of days in the period, for active rigs only. Active rigs are defined as rigs that are not preservation stacked. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs available days.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 OPERATING DAYS (1) Floaters Drillships 185 329 352 142 382 Semisubmersibles 137 90 56 71 157 322 419 408 213 539 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 674 582 579 572 572 HD & SD Modern 742 683 669 750 842 SD Legacy 339 360 367 366 481 1,755 1,625 1,615 1,688 1,895 Total 2,077 2,044 2,023 1,901 2,434 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 1,001 990 1,012 951 1,001 Valaris Total 3,078 3,034 3,035 2,852 3,435 ARO Owned Rigs 609 609 599 619 615 Leased Rigs (2) 684 687 437 814 802 ARO Total 1,293 1,296 1,036 1,433 1,417

(1) Represents the total number of days under contract in the period. Days under contract equals the total number of days that rigs have earned and recognized day rate revenue, including days associated with early contract terminations, compensated downtime and mobilizations. When revenue is deferred and amortized over a future period, for example when we receive fees while mobilizing to commence a new contract or while being upgraded in a shipyard, the related days are excluded from days under contract. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs operating days.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET (1) Floaters Drillships 18 % 33 % 34 % 11 % 30 % Semisubmersibles 30 % 20 % 11 % 11 % 19 % 22 % 29 % 26 % 11 % 25 % Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 58 % 50 % 44 % 48 % 48 % HD & SD Modern 43 % 40 % 37 % 41 % 46 % SD Legacy 93 % 100 % 100 % 99 % 96 % 54 % 50 % 46 % 50 % 54 % Total 44 % 44 % 40 % 36 % 43 % Other Leased and Managed Rigs 100 % 100 % 100 % 94 % 100 % Valaris Total 54 % 54 % 50 % 45 % 52 % Pro Forma Jackups Including Leased Rigs 63 % 60 % 56 % 59 % 63 % ARO Owned Rigs 96 % 97 % 93 % 96 % 97 % Leased Rigs (2) 83 % 85 % 53 % 98 % 98 % ARO Total 89 % 90 % 70 % 97 % 97 %

(1) Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of operating days by the number of available days in the period for the total fleet. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs utilization.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET (1) Floaters Drillships 51 % 91 % 96 % 31 % 60 % Semisubmersibles 50 % 33 % 20 % 19 % 34 % 51 % 66 % 63 % 26 % 49 % Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 82 % 92 % 67 % 78 % 63 % HD & SD Modern 74 % 84 % 68 % 82 % 71 % SD Legacy 93 % 100 % 100 % 75 % 88 % 80 % 90 % 73 % 79 % 72 % Total 74 % 84 % 71 % 64 % 65 % Other Leased and Managed Rigs 100 % 100 % 100 % 94 % 100 % Valaris Total 81 % 89 % 78 % 72 % 73 % Pro Forma Jackups Including Leased Rigs 86 % 93 % 80 % 85 % 78 % ARO Owned Rigs 96 % 97 % 93 % 96 % 97 % Leased Rigs (2) 83 % 85 % 53 % 98 % 98 % ARO Total 89 % 90 % 70 % 97 % 97 %

(1) Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of operating days by the number of available days in the period for the active fleet. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs utilization.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 REVENUE EFFICIENCY (1) Floaters Drillships 100.0 % 95.7 % 97.1 % 98.3 % 96.6 % Semisubmersibles 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 98.2 % 98.8 % 98.9 % 98.5 % Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment 100.0 % 95.1 % 95.7 % 92.1 % 80.5 % HD & SD Modern 99.8 % 99.7 % 99.8 % 94.3 % 98.7 % SD Legacy 96.9 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 99.0 % 99.3 % 99.1 % 95.2 % 96.3 % Total 99.3 % 98.9 % 99.0 % 96.0 % 97.1 %

(1) Revenue efficiency is day rate revenue earned as a percentage of maximum potential day rate revenue.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 AVERAGE DAY RATES (1) Floaters Drillships $ 212,000 $ 208,000 $ 214,000 $ 155,000 $ 161,000 Semisubmersibles 178,000 164,000 160,000 262,000 197,000 $ 197,000 $ 198,000 $ 206,000 $ 190,000 $ 172,000 Jackups HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment $ 141,000 $ 140,000 $ 120,000 $ 138,000 $ 129,000 HD & SD Modern 73,000 70,000 74,000 73,000 70,000 SD Legacy 72,000 70,000 55,000 65,000 63,000 $ 99,000 $ 95,000 $ 86,000 $ 93,000 $ 86,000 Total $ 114,000 $ 116,000 $ 110,000 $ 104,000 $ 106,000 Other Leased and Managed Rigs 31,000 32,000 6,000 36,000 37,000 Valaris Total $ 87,000 $ 89,000 $ 76,000 $ 80,000 $ 84,000 ARO Owned Rigs $ 99,000 $ 98,000 $ 116,000 $ 116,000 $ 115,000 Leased Rigs (2) 93,000 89,000 99,000 91,000 94,000 ARO Total $ 96,000 $ 93,000 $ 109,000 $ 102,000 $ 103,000

(1) Average day rates are derived by dividing contract drilling revenues, adjusted to exclude certain types of non-recurring reimbursable revenues, lump-sum revenues, revenues earned during suspension periods and revenues attributable to amortization of drilling contract intangibles, by the aggregate number of contract days, adjusted to exclude contract days associated with certain suspension periods, mobilizations, demobilizations and shipyard contracts. (2) All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs average day rates.