checkAd

Valaris Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 07:01  |   |   |   

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") today reported second quarter 2021 results.

President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Burke said, “On April 30, 2021, Valaris emerged from chapter 11 with a significantly strengthened capital structure, including a net cash position, $550 million of debt due in 2028 and an industry-leading cost structure that is scalable and adaptable to changing market conditions.”

Burke added, “During the three months since emergence, our customers awarded Valaris more than 20 new contracts or extensions with associated contract backlog totaling over $1.3 billion. This figure includes an eight-well contract, with an estimated duration of three-and-a-half years, for VALARIS DS-11, a two-year contract for VALARIS DS-16 and a 420-day contract for VALARIS DPS-1, which we announced in today's fleet status report, as well as a three-year contract for VALARIS DS-18 awarded in early June. These contract awards are a testament to the technical capabilities of our fleet and the excellent operational and safety performance of our crews, and I want to take the opportunity to recognize all the teams in Valaris that have contributed to this outstanding contracting success over the past several months.”

Burke concluded, “We are beginning to see early signs of a recovery in customer demand following the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by our contracting activity over the past few months. As a result, Valaris is well-positioned to benefit from the opportunities we see in the market today. We will continue to focus on winning work for our active fleet and returning some of our high-quality stacked rigs to work as suitable opportunities arise. I am extremely proud of what Valaris has achieved during the three months since our emergence from chapter 11, and I am excited to see what the future holds for the Company.”

Fresh Start Accounting

Valaris emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 30, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). Upon emergence, Valaris applied fresh start accounting which resulted in Valaris becoming a new reporting entity for accounting and financial reporting. Accordingly, our financial statements and notes after the Effective Date are not comparable to our financial statements and notes prior to that date. As required by GAAP, results for the quarter must be presented separately for the predecessor period from April 1, 2021, through April 30, 2021 (the "Predecessor" period) and the successor period from May 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021 (the "Successor" period). However, the Company has combined certain results of the Predecessor and Successor periods ("Combined" results) as non-GAAP measures to compare to prior periods since we believe it provides the most meaningful basis to analyze our results.

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenues were $203 million and $90 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined revenues declined to $293 million in the second quarter 2021 from $307 million in the first quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined revenues declined to $261 million in the second quarter from $277 million in the prior quarter primarily due to lower revenues from the floater fleet as two drillships working in the first quarter were between contracts for most of the second quarter.

Contract drilling expense was $169 million and $86 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined contract drilling expense increased to $254 million in the second quarter 2021 from $252 million in the first quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined contract drilling expense declined to $236 million in the second quarter from $237 million in the prior quarter primarily due to fewer operating days for the floater fleet. This was partially offset by additional operating days for the jackup fleet and higher rig reactivation costs as previously stacked rigs, primarily VALARIS JU-249 and VALARIS JU-121, underwent preparations for long-term contracts.

General and administrative expense was $13 million and $6 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined general and administrative expense declined to $19 million in the second quarter 2021 from $24 million in the prior quarter primarily due to lower personnel costs.

Tax expense was $15 million and tax benefit was $16 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined tax benefit was less than $1 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to tax expense of $32 million in the prior quarter. The Combined second quarter tax provision included $12 million of discrete tax benefit primarily related to fresh start accounting adjustments. The prior quarter tax provision included $20 million of discrete tax expense related to uncertain tax positions taken for prior years. Adjusted for discrete items, Combined tax expense of $12 million in the second quarter was in line with the prior quarter.

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $17 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $28 million in the prior quarter. Combined adjusted EBITDAR of $41 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $39 million in the prior quarter. Combined adjusted EBITDARPS of $58 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $57 million in the prior quarter.

Segment Highlights

Floaters

Floater revenues were $50 million and $18 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined floater revenues declined to $68 million in the second quarter 2021 from $97 million in the prior quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined revenues declined to $62 million in the second quarter from $88 million in the prior quarter primarily due to fewer operating days as two drillships that were working in the first quarter were between contracts for most of the second quarter.

Contract drilling expense was $45 million and $22 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined contract drilling expense declined to $67 million in the second quarter 2021 from $84 million in the prior quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined contract drilling expense declined to $63 million in the second quarter from $81 million in the prior quarter primarily due to fewer operating days in the second quarter.

Jackups

Jackup revenues were $129 million and $60 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined jackup revenues increased to $188 million in the second quarter 2021 from $173 million in the prior quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined revenues increased to $167 million in the second quarter from $157 million in the prior quarter. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in average day rates, which were $99,000 in the second quarter compared to $95,000 in the prior quarter and a four percentage point increase in utilization to 54%.

Contract drilling expense was $96 million and $49 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined contract drilling expense increased to $144 million in the second quarter 2021 from $121 million in the prior quarter. Excluding reimbursable items, Combined contract drilling expense increased to $134 million in the second quarter from $114 million in the prior quarter primarily due to $19 million higher reactivation costs in the second quarter as we prepare rigs, primarily VALARIS JU-249 and VALARIS JU-121, for long-term contracts starting later in the year.

ARO Drilling

Revenues were $84 million and $41 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined revenues increased to $125 million in the second quarter 2021 from $123 million in the prior quarter. Combined contract drilling expense increased to $93 million in the second quarter from $86 million in the prior quarter primarily due to higher personnel costs. Combined EBITDA was $28 million in the second quarter compared to $33 million in the prior quarter.

Other

Revenues were $25 million and $12 million for the Successor and Predecessor periods, respectively. Combined revenues of $37 million in the second quarter 2021 were in line with the prior quarter and Combined contract drilling expense declined to $14 million in the second quarter from $15 million in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions of $,

Floaters

 

Jackups

 

ARO

 

Other

 

Reconciling Items

 

Consolidated Total

 

 

Successor

Predecessor

Combined (Non-GAAP)

 

Successor

Predecessor

Combined (Non-GAAP)

 

Successor

Predecessor

Combined (Non-GAAP)

 

Successor

Predecessor

Combined (Non-GAAP)

 

Successor

Predecessor

Combined (Non-GAAP)

 

Successor

Predecessor

Combined (Non-GAAP)

except %)

Two Months Ended June 30, 2021

One Month Ended April 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Two Months Ended June 30, 2021

One Month Ended April 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Two Months Ended June 30, 2021

One Month Ended April 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Two Months Ended June 30, 2021

One Month Ended April 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Two Months Ended June 30, 2021

One Month Ended April 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Two Months Ended June 30, 2021

One Month Ended April 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

49.7

 

18.4

 

68.1

 

 

128.5

 

59.8

 

188.3

 

 

84.0

 

40.8

 

124.8

 

 

24.6

 

12.1

 

36.7

 

 

(84.0)

 

(40.8)

 

(124.8)

 

 

202.8

 

90.3

 

293.1

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract drilling

45.2

 

21.7

 

66.9

 

 

95.5

 

48.8

 

144.3

 

 

62.9

 

29.8

 

92.7

 

 

9.2

 

4.7

 

13.9

 

 

(44.1)

 

(19.4)

 

(63.5)

 

 

168.7

 

85.6

 

254.3

 

 

Depreciation

7.9

 

15.9

 

23.8

 

 

7.8

 

17.3

 

25.1

 

 

9.7

 

4.9

 

14.6

 

 

0.8

 

3.5

 

4.3

 

 

(9.6)

 

(4.1)

 

(13.7)

 

 

16.6

 

37.5

 

54.1

 

 

General and admin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.1

 

1.2

 

4.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

9.6

 

5.2

 

14.8

 

 

12.7

 

6.4

 

19.1

 

 

Equity in earnings of ARO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.8

 

1.2

 

6.0

 

 

4.8

 

1.2

 

6.0

 

Operating income (loss)

(3.4)

 

(19.2)

 

(22.6)

 

 

25.2

 

(6.3)

 

18.9

 

 

8.3

 

4.9

 

13.2

 

 

14.6

 

3.9

 

18.5

 

 

(35.1)

 

(21.3)

 

(56.4)

 

 

9.6

 

(38.0)

 

(28.4)

 

Second Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions of $,

Floaters

 

Jackups

 

ARO

 

Other

 

Reconciling Items

 

Consolidated Total

except %)

Combined
Q2 2021

Q1
2021

Chg

 

Combined
Q2 2021

Q1
2021

Chg

 

Combined
Q2 2021

Q1
2021

Chg

 

Combined
Q2 2021

Q1
2021

Chg

 

Combined
Q2 2021

Q1
2021

 

Combined
Q2 2021

Q1
2021

Chg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

68.1

 

97.3

 

(30)%

 

188.3

 

172.6

 

9%

 

124.8

 

122.7

 

2%

 

36.7

 

37.2

 

(1)%

 

(124.8)

 

(122.7)

 

 

293.1

 

307.1

 

(5)%

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract drilling

66.9

 

84.3

 

(21)%

 

144.3

 

120.5

 

20%

 

92.7

 

86.3

 

7%

 

13.9

 

15.1

 

(8)%

 

(63.5)

 

(54.0)

 

 

254.3

 

252.2

 

1%

 

Impairment

 

756.5

 

nm

 

 

 

 

 

 

—%

 

 

 

—%

 

 

 

 

 

756.5

 

nm

 

Depreciation

23.8

 

56.2

 

(58)%

 

25.1

 

52.4

 

(52)%

 

14.6

 

16.1

 

(9)%

 

4.3

 

11.3

 

(62)%

 

(13.7)

 

(13.9)

 

 

54.1

 

122.1

 

(56)%

 

General and admin.

 

 

—%

 

 

 

—%

 

4.3

 

3.0

 

43%

 

 

 

—%

 

14.8

 

21.3

 

 

19.1

 

24.3

 

(21)%

 

Equity in earnings of ARO

 

 

—%

 

 

 

—%

 

 

 

—%

 

 

 

—%

 

6.0

 

1.9

 

 

6.0

 

1.9

 

nm

Operating income (loss)

(22.6)

 

(799.7)

 

nm

 

18.9

 

(0.3)

 

(6400)%

 

13.2

 

17.3

 

(24)%

 

18.5

 

10.8

 

nm

 

(56.4)

 

(74.2)

 

 

(28.4)

 

(846.1)

 

nm

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company. To learn more, visit the Valaris website at www.valaris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and similar words and specifically include statements involving expected financial performance; expected utilization, rig commitments and availability, day rates, revenues, operating expenses including expenses related to reorganization items, cash flow, contract status, terms and duration, contract backlog, capital expenditures, insurance, financing and funding; the offshore drilling market, including supply and demand, customer drilling programs, stacking of rigs, effects of new rigs on the market and effects of declines in commodity prices; synergies and expected additional cost savings; effective tax rates; expected work commitments, letters of intent; scheduled delivery dates for rigs; performance of our joint venture with Saudi Aramco; the timing of delivery, mobilization, contract commencement, relocation or other movement of rigs; our intent to sell or scrap rigs; and general market, business and industry conditions, trends and outlook. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated, including the effects of the chapter 11 cases on the Company's business, relationships, comparability of our financial results and ability to access financing sources, the COVID-19 outbreak and global pandemic, the related public health measures implemented by governments worldwide, which may, among other things, impact our ability to staff rigs and rotate crews; cancellation, suspension, renegotiation or termination of drilling contracts and programs, including drilling contracts which grant the customer termination rights if final investment decision (FID) is not received with respect to projects for which the drilling rig is contracted; potential additional asset impairments; our failure to satisfy our debt obligations; our ability to obtain financing, service our debt, fund negative cash flow and capital expenditures and pursue other business opportunities; adequacy of sources of liquidity for us and our customers; actions by regulatory authorities, rating agencies or other third parties; actions by our security holders; availability and terms of any financing; commodity price fluctuations, customer demand, new rig supply, downtime and other risks associated with offshore rig operations; severe weather or hurricanes; changes in worldwide rig supply and demand, competition and technology; future levels of offshore drilling activity; governmental action, civil unrest and political and economic uncertainties; terrorism, piracy and military action; risks inherent to shipyard rig construction, repair, maintenance or enhancement; our ability to enter into, and the terms of, future drilling contracts; the cancellation of letters of intent or letters of award or any failure to execute definitive contracts following announcements of letters of intent, letters of award or other expected work commitments; the outcome of litigation, legal proceedings, investigations or other claims or contract disputes; governmental regulatory, legislative and permitting requirements affecting drilling operations; our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms; environmental or other liabilities, risks or losses; debt restrictions that may limit our liquidity and flexibility; and cybersecurity risks and threats. In particular, the unprecedented nature of the current economic downturn, pandemic, and industry decline may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact the Company's business and financial condition. In addition to the numerous factors described above, you should also carefully read and consider “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I and “Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Part II of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.valaris.com. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Combined
(Non-GAAP)

 

Predecessor

 

 

Two Months
Ended June
30, 2021

 

 

One Month
Ended April
30, 2021

 

Three
Months
Ended June
30, 2021

 

Three
Months
Ended March
31, 2021

OPERATING REVENUES

$

202.8

 

 

 

$

90.3

 

 

$

293.1

 

 

$

307.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract drilling (exclusive of depreciation)

168.7

 

 

 

85.6

 

 

254.3

 

 

252.2

 

Loss on impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

756.5

 

Depreciation

16.6

 

 

 

37.5

 

 

54.1

 

 

122.1

 

General and administrative

12.7

 

 

 

6.4

 

 

19.1

 

 

24.3

 

Total operating expenses

198.0

 

 

 

129.5

 

 

327.5

 

 

1,155.1

 

EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF ARO

4.8

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

6.0

 

 

1.9

 

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

9.6

 

 

 

(38.0)

 

 

(28.4)

 

 

(846.1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

7.8

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

8.8

 

 

2.6

 

Interest expense, net (Unrecognized
contractual interest expense for debt subject to
compromise was $32.6 million for the one
months April 30, 2021 and $100.3 million for
the three months ended March 31, 2021)

(8.0)

 

 

 

(1.1)

 

 

(9.1)

 

 

(1.3)

 

Reorganization items, net

(4.1)

 

 

 

(3,532.4)

 

 

(3,536.5)

 

 

(52.2)

 

Other, net

5.7

 

 

 

(1.2)

 

 

4.5

 

 

21.1

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

(3,533.7)

 

 

(3,532.3)

 

 

(29.8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

11.0

 

 

 

(3,571.7)

 

 

(3,560.7)

 

 

(875.9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES

15.1

 

 

 

(15.5)

 

 

(0.4)

 

 

31.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS

(4.1)

 

 

 

(3,556.2)

 

 

(3,560.3)

 

 

(907.6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

(2.1)

 

 

 

(0.8)

 

 

(2.9)

 

 

(2.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VALARIS

$

(6.2)

 

 

 

$

(3,557.0)

 

 

$

(3,563.2)

 

 

$

(910.0)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.08)

 

 

 

$

(17.81)

 

 

n/m

 

 

$

(4.56)

 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED

75.0

 

 

 

199.7

 

 

n/m

 

 

199.6

 

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Combined
(Non-GAAP) (1)

 

Predecessor

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

 

December
31, 2020

 

September
30, 2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING REVENUES

$

293.1

 

 

$

307.1

 

 

$

296.5

 

 

$

285.3

 

 

$

388.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract drilling (exclusive of depreciation)

254.3

 

 

252.2

 

 

304.7

 

 

307.2

 

 

370.7

 

Loss on impairment

 

 

756.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

838.0

 

Depreciation

54.1

 

 

122.1

 

 

122.4

 

 

122.4

 

 

131.5

 

General and administrative

19.1

 

 

24.3

 

 

26.5

 

 

72.1

 

 

62.6

 

Total operating expenses

327.5

 

 

1,155.1

 

 

453.6

 

 

501.7

 

 

1,402.8

 

Other operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

118.1

 

 

 

EQUITY IN EARNINGS (LOSSES) OF ARO

6.0

 

 

1.9

 

 

(0.2)

 

 

3.9

 

 

(5.2)

 

OPERATING LOSS

(28.4)

 

 

(846.1)

 

 

(157.3)

 

 

(94.4)

 

 

(1,019.2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

8.8

 

 

2.6

 

 

4.5

 

 

4.7

 

 

5.7

 

Interest expense, net (Unrecognized contractual interest expense for debt subject to compromise was $32.6 million, $100.3 million, $94.8 million, $45.9 million for the three months June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively)

(9.1)

 

 

(1.3)

 

 

(1.4)

 

 

(59.8)

 

 

(116.2)

 

Reorganization items, net

(3,536.5)

 

 

(52.2)

 

 

(30.1)

 

 

(497.5)

 

 

 

Other, net

4.5

 

 

21.1

 

 

1.7

 

 

(3.1)

 

 

5.1

 

 

(3,532.3)

 

 

(29.8)

 

 

(25.3)

 

 

(555.7)

 

 

(105.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(3,560.7)

 

 

(875.9)

 

 

(182.6)

 

 

(650.1)

 

 

(1,124.6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES

(0.4)

 

 

31.7

 

 

(113.5)

 

 

21.9

 

 

(15.8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS

(3,560.3)

 

 

(907.6)

 

 

(69.1)

 

 

(672.0)

 

 

(1,108.8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

(2.9)

 

 

(2.4)

 

 

(1.8)

 

 

1.1

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VALARIS

$

(3,563.2)

 

 

$

(910.0)

 

 

$

(70.9)

 

 

$

(670.9)

 

 

$

(1,107.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

n/m

 

 

$

(4.56)

 

 

$

(0.36)

 

 

$

(3.36)

 

 

$

(5.58)

 

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED

n/m

 

 

199.6

 

 

199.5

 

 

199.4

 

 

198.6

 

(1)

Represents the combined results of operations for the two-months ended June 30, 2021 and the one-month ended April 30, 2021.

 

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 (unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

608.8

 

 

 

291.7

 

 

$

325.8

 

 

$

180.4

 

 

$

202.0

 

Restricted cash

53.1

 

 

 

17.1

 

 

11.4

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

436.1

 

 

 

449.8

 

 

449.2

 

 

429.7

 

 

363.3

 

Other current assets

119.7

 

 

 

366.4

 

 

386.5

 

 

453.5

 

 

500.8

 

Total current assets

$

1,217.7

 

 

 

$

1,125.0

 

 

$

1,172.9

 

 

$

1,064.8

 

 

$

1,066.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

897.8

 

 

 

10,083.9

 

 

10,960.5

 

 

11,082.4

 

 

11,192.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LONG-TERM NOTES RECEIVABLE FROM ARO

234.3

 

 

 

442.7

 

 

442.7

 

 

442.7

 

 

452.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTMENT IN ARO

85.4

 

 

 

122.8

 

 

120.9

 

 

121.1

 

 

117.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER ASSETS

166.5

 

 

 

172.5

 

 

176.2

 

 

200.2

 

 

210.2

 

 

$

2,601.7

 

 

 

$

11,946.9

 

 

$

12,873.2

 

 

$

12,911.2

 

 

$

13,038.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable - trade

$

183.9

 

 

 

176.8

 

 

$

176.4

 

 

$

180.7

 

 

$

151.9

 

Accrued liabilities and other

212.7

 

 

 

290.6

 

 

250.4

 

 

207.3

 

 

398.1

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,518.1

 

Total current liabilities

$

396.6

 

 

 

$

467.4

 

 

$

426.8

 

 

$

388.0

 

 

$

3,068.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LONG - TERM DEBT

544.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,092.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER LIABILITIES

569.8

 

 

 

704.6

 

 

762.4

 

 

696.9

 

 

693.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES NOT SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE

1,511.2

 

 

 

1,172.0

 

 

1,189.2

 

 

1,084.9

 

 

7,853.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE

 

 

 

7,313.7

 

 

7,313.7

 

 

7,313.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL EQUITY

1,090.5

 

 

 

3,461.2

 

 

4,370.3

 

 

4,512.6

 

 

5,185.4

 

$

2,601.7

 

$

11,946.9

 

 

$

12,873.2

$

12,911.2

 

 

$

13,038.9

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

Combined (Non- GAAP)

 

Predecessor

 

Two Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

Four Months Ended April 30, 2021

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(4.1)

 

 

 

$

(4,463.8)

 

 

$

(4,467.9)

 

 

$

(4,116.5)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

 

3,487.3

 

 

3,487.3

 

 

 

Loss on impairment

 

 

 

756.5

 

 

756.5

 

 

3,646.2

 

Depreciation expense

16.6

 

 

 

159.6

 

 

176.2

 

 

296.0

 

Amortization, net

(.3)

 

 

 

(4.8)

 

 

(5.1)

 

 

12.2

 

Accretion of discount on shareholder note

(6.0)

 

 

 

 

 

(6.0)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

 

4.8

 

 

4.8

 

 

13.5

 

Equity in losses (earnings) of ARO

(4.8)

 

 

 

(3.1)

 

 

(7.9)

 

 

11.5

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

1.1

 

 

 

(18.2)

 

 

(17.1)

 

 

(109.1)

 

Debt discounts and other

0.4

 

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

28.8

 

Adjustment to gain on bargain purchase

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.3

 

Other

(2.5)

 

 

 

(4.1)

 

 

(6.6)

 

 

(2.7)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(25.7)

 

 

 

68.5

 

 

42.8

 

 

(156.7)

 

Contributions to pension plans and other post-retirement benefits

(0.6)

 

 

 

(22.5)

 

 

(23.1)

 

 

(10.6)

 

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(25.9)

 

 

 

(39.8)

 

 

(65.7)

 

 

(381.1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property and equipment

(8.1)

 

 

 

(8.7)

 

 

(16.8)

 

 

(67.1)

 

Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant, and Equipment

0.2

 

 

 

30.1

 

 

30.3

 

 

13.8

 

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(7.9)

 

 

 

21.4

 

 

13.5

 

 

(53.3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of First Lien Notes

 

 

 

520.0

 

 

520.0

 

 

 

Payments to Predecessor creditors

 

 

 

(129.9)

 

 

(129.9)

 

 

 

Borrowings on credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

566.0

 

Repayments of credit facility borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15.0)

 

Reduction of long-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9.7)

 

Other

 

 

 

(1.4)

 

 

(1.4)

 

 

(1.9)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

 

388.7

 

 

388.7

 

 

539.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(0.3)

 

 

 

(0.1)

 

 

(0.4)

 

 

(0.2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(34.1)

 

 

 

370.2

 

 

336.1

 

 

104.8

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

696.0

 

 

 

325.8

 

 

325.8

 

 

97.2

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

661.9

 

 

 

$

696.0

 

 

$

661.9

 

 

$

202.0

 

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Combined (Non-GAAP) (1)

 

Predecessor

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(3,560.3)

 

 

$

(907.6)

 

 

$

(69.1)

 

 

$

(672.0)

 

 

$

(1,108.8)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debtor in Possession financing fees and payments on Backstop Agreement

 

 

 

 

(3.8)

 

 

43.8

 

 

 

Loss on impairment

 

 

756.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

838.0

 

Depreciation expense

54.1

 

 

122.1

 

 

122.4

 

 

122.4

 

 

131.5

 

Reorganization items, net

3,487.3

 

 

 

 

(11.5)

 

 

447.9

 

 

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(18.0)

 

 

0.9

 

 

(2.1)

 

 

5.5

 

 

(29.6)

 

Debt discounts and other

0.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.0

 

 

14.6

 

Share-based compensation expense

1.0

 

 

3.8

 

 

3.6

 

 

4.3

 

 

5.7

 

Equity in losses (earnings) of ARO

(6.0)

 

 

(1.9)

 

 

0.2

 

 

(3.9)

 

 

5.2

 

Amortization, net

(.5)

 

 

(4.6)

 

 

(8.2)

 

 

2.2

 

 

9.4

 

Accretion of discount on shareholder note

(6.0)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

(7.0)

 

 

0.4

 

 

4.5

 

 

2.0

 

 

(9.3)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

21.9

 

 

20.9

 

 

109.8

 

 

24.9

 

 

(26.8)

 

Contributions to pension plans and other post-retirement benefits

(0.9)

 

 

(22.2)

 

 

(1.1)

 

 

(0.4)

 

 

(6.6)

 

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

(34.0)

 

 

(31.7)

 

 

144.7

 

 

(15.3)

 

 

(176.7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property and equipment

(10.8)

 

 

(6.0)

 

 

(10.9)

 

 

(15.8)

 

 

(30.8)

 

Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant, and Equipment

26.6

 

 

3.7

 

 

7.6

 

 

30.4

 

 

3.4

 

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

15.8

 

 

(2.3)

 

 

(3.3)

 

 

14.6

 

 

(27.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Issuance of First Lien Notes

520.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments to Predecessor creditors

(129.9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings on credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

30.0

 

 

222.1

 

Payments for Debtor-in-possession financing fees and backstop agreement

 

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

(43.8)

 

 

 

Purchase of noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7.2)

 

 

 

Other

(1.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1.0)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

388.7

 

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

(21.0)

 

 

221.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(0.3)

 

 

(0.1)

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

370.2

 

 

(34.1)

 

 

145.4

 

 

(21.6)

 

 

17.1

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

291.7

 

 

325.8

 

 

180.4

 

 

202.0

 

 

184.9

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

661.9

 

 

$

291.7

 

 

$

325.8

 

 

$

180.4

 

 

$

202.0

 

(1)

Represents the combined results of operations for the two-months ended June 30, 2021 and the one-month ended April 30, 2021.

VALARIS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

(in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Combined (Non-GAAP)

Predecessor

 

Two Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

One Month Ended April 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

$

28.9

 

 

 

$

13.7

 

 

 

$

42.6

 

$

81.0

 

$

93.8

 

$

35.4

 

$

76.2

 

Semisubmersibles

20.8

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

25.5

 

16.3

 

11.7

 

21.7

 

87.4

 

 

$

49.7

 

 

 

$

18.4

 

 

 

$

68.1

 

$

97.3

 

$

105.5

 

$

57.1

 

$

163.6

 

Jackups (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

70.9

 

 

 

34.0

 

 

 

104.9

 

95.5

 

96.2

 

91.2

 

89.4

 

HD & SD Modern

40.7

 

 

 

17.0

 

 

 

57.7

 

50.5

 

61.1

 

67.8

 

63.5

 

SD Legacy

16.9

 

 

 

8.8

 

 

 

25.7

 

26.6

 

22.1

 

27.8

 

33.4

 

 

$

128.5

 

 

 

$

59.8

 

 

 

$

188.3

 

$

172.6

 

$

179.4

 

$

186.8

 

$

186.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

178.2

 

 

 

$

78.2

 

 

 

$

256.4

 

$

269.9

 

$

284.9

 

$

243.9

 

$

349.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased and Managed Rigs

24.6

 

 

 

12.1

 

 

 

36.7

 

37.2

 

11.6

 

41.4

 

38.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris Total

$

202.8

 

 

 

$

90.3

 

 

 

$

293.1

 

$

307.1

 

$

296.5

 

$

285.3

 

$

388.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

84.0

 

 

 

40.8

 

 

 

124.8

 

122.7

 

117.5

 

145.6

 

146.0

 

Valaris 50% Share

42.0

 

 

 

20.4

 

 

 

62.4

 

61.4

 

58.8

 

72.8

 

73.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Total (2)

$

244.8

 

 

 

$

110.7

 

 

 

$

355.5

 

$

368.5

 

$

355.3

 

$

358.1

 

$

461.8

 

(1)

HD = Heavy Duty; SD = Standard Duty. Heavy duty jackups are well-suited for operations in tropical revolving storm areas.

(2)

Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO.

(in millions)

As of

 

Q2 2021
(as of August 2, 2021)

 

Q1 2021
(as of
March 31, 2021)

 

Q4 2020
(as of December 31, 2020)

 

Q3 2020
(as of September 30, 2020)

 

Q2 2020
(as of
June 30, 2020)

CONTRACT BACKLOG (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

$

1,102.2

 

 

$

117.6

 

 

$

90.0

 

 

$

129.2

 

 

$

172.2

 

Semisubmersibles

294.0

 

 

171.4

 

 

73.7

 

 

82.3

 

 

104.9

 

 

$

1,396.2

 

 

$

289.0

 

 

$

163.7

 

 

$

211.5

 

 

$

277.1

 

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh

364.4

 

 

403.8

 

 

358.7

 

 

400.3

 

 

484.3

 

HD & SD - Modern

299.9

 

 

180.6

 

 

211.8

 

 

253.4

 

 

375.1

 

SD - Legacy

102.9

 

 

134.4

 

 

167.1

 

 

176.3

 

 

217.0

 

 

$

767.2

 

 

$

718.8

 

 

$

737.6

 

 

$

830.0

 

 

$

1,076.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

2,163.4

 

 

$

1,007.8

 

 

$

901.3

 

 

$

1,041.5

 

 

$

1,353.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased and Managed Rigs

60.3

 

 

90.8

 

 

140.1

 

 

178.7

 

 

217.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris Total

$

2,223.7

 

 

$

1,098.6

 

 

$

1,041.4

 

 

$

1,220.2

 

 

$

1,570.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned Rigs

818.7

 

 

869.5

 

 

84.2

 

 

146.7

 

 

212.3

 

Leased Rigs

134.5

 

 

192.2

 

 

263.3

 

 

347.1

 

 

422.7

 

ARO Total

953.2

 

 

1,061.7

 

 

347.5

 

 

493.8

 

 

635.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris 50% Share of ARO Owned Rigs

409.4

 

 

434.8

 

 

42.1

 

 

73.4

 

 

106.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Total (3)

$

2,633.1

 

 

$

1,533.4

 

 

$

1,083.5

 

 

$

1,293.6

 

 

$

1,677.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Our contract drilling backlog reflects commitments, represented by signed drilling contracts, and is calculated by multiplying the contracted day rate by the contract period. Contract drilling backlog includes drilling contracts subject to final investment decision (FID) and drilling contracts which grant the customer termination rights if FID is not received with respect to projects for which the drilling rig is contracted. The contracted day rate excludes certain types of lump sum fees for rig mobilization, demobilization, contract preparation, as well as customer reimbursables and bonus opportunities. Q2 2021 contract backlog is as of August 2, 2021, being the filing date of our most recent fleet status report. Contract backlog for historical periods is as of the balance sheet date.

(2)

Leased rigs and managed rigs included in Other reporting segment.

(3)

Adjusted total is Valaris consolidated total plus Valaris 50% share of ARO owned rigs.

 

As of

NUMBER OF RIGS

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

Active Fleet (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

4

 

 

4

 

 

4

 

 

5

 

 

7

 

Semisubmersibles

3

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

4

 

 

5

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

9

 

 

12

 

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

10

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

10

 

HD & SD Modern

11

 

 

11

 

 

11

 

 

11

 

 

12

 

SD Legacy

4

 

 

4

 

 

4

 

 

6

 

 

7

 

 

25

 

 

24

 

 

24

 

 

26

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Active Fleet

32

 

 

31

 

 

31

 

 

35

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stacked Fleet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships (2)

7

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

6

 

 

7

 

Semisubmersibles

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

4

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

8

 

 

11

 

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

2

 

 

4

 

 

4

 

 

4

 

 

3

 

HD & SD Modern

8

 

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

8

 

SD Legacy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

12

 

 

12

 

 

12

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Stacked Fleet

19

 

 

21

 

 

21

 

 

20

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased Rigs (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

1

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

HD & SD Modern

5

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

5

 

SD Legacy

3

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

Total Leased Rigs

9

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris Total

60

 

 

61

 

 

61

 

 

64

 

 

72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Managed Rigs (3)

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARO (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned Rigs

7

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

Leased Rigs

9

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

ARO Total

16

 

 

16

 

 

16

 

 

16

 

 

16

 

(1)

Active rigs are defined as rigs that are not preservation stacked.

(2)

Excludes VALARIS DS-13 and VALARIS DS-14, which Valaris has the option to purchase through year-end 2023. Prior periods have been revised to conform with the current treatment.

(3)

Leased rigs and managed rigs included in Other reporting segment.

(4)

Valaris has a 50% ownership interest in ARO. Rig count for ARO owned rigs excludes two newbuild rigs scheduled to be delivered in 2022. All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased rig count.

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

1,001

 

 

990

 

 

1,043

 

 

1,274

 

 

1,274

 

Semisubmersibles

455

 

 

450

 

 

521

 

 

628

 

 

843

 

 

1,456

 

 

1,440

 

 

1,564

 

 

1,902

 

 

2,117

 

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

1,153

 

 

1,170

 

 

1,328

 

 

1,196

 

 

1,183

 

HD & SD Modern

1,729

 

 

1,710

 

 

1,810

 

 

1,828

 

 

1,820

 

SD Legacy

364

 

 

360

 

 

368

 

 

368

 

 

504

 

 

3,246

 

 

3,240

 

 

3,506

 

 

3,392

 

 

3,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

4,702

 

 

4,680

 

 

5,070

 

 

5,294

 

 

5,624

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased and Managed Rigs

1,001

 

 

990

 

 

1,012

 

 

1,012

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris Total

5,703

 

 

5,670

 

 

6,082

 

 

6,306

 

 

6,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned Rigs

637

 

 

630

 

 

644

 

 

644

 

 

637

 

Leased Rigs (2)

819

 

 

810

 

 

828

 

 

828

 

 

819

 

ARO Total

1,456

 

 

1,440

 

 

1,472

 

 

1,472

 

 

1,456

 

(1)

Represents the maximum number of days available in the period for the total fleet, calculated by multiplying the number of rigs in each asset category by the number of days in the period, irrespective of asset status.

(2)

All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs available days.

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

364

 

 

360

 

 

368

 

 

460

 

 

637

 

Semisubmersibles

273

 

 

270

 

 

276

 

 

368

 

 

455

 

 

637

 

 

630

 

 

644

 

 

828

 

 

1,092

 

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

819

 

 

630

 

 

867

 

 

736

 

 

910

 

HD & SD Modern

1,001

 

 

810

 

 

982

 

 

920

 

 

1,183

 

SD Legacy

364

 

 

360

 

 

368

 

 

490

 

 

546

 

 

2,184

 

 

1,800

 

 

2,217

 

 

2,146

 

 

2,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

2,821

 

 

2,430

 

 

2,861

 

 

2,974

 

 

3,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased and Managed Rigs

1,001

 

 

990

 

 

1,012

 

 

1,012

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris Total

3,822

 

 

3,420

 

 

3,873

 

 

3,986

 

 

4,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned Rigs

637

 

 

630

 

 

644

 

 

644

 

 

637

 

Leased Rigs (2)

819

 

 

810

 

 

828

 

 

828

 

 

819

 

ARO Total

1,456

 

 

1,440

 

 

1,472

 

 

1,472

 

 

1,456

 

(1)

Represents the maximum number of days available in the period for the active fleet, calculated by multiplying the number of rigs in each asset category by the number of days in the period, for active rigs only. Active rigs are defined as rigs that are not preservation stacked.

(2)

All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs available days.

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

OPERATING DAYS (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

185

 

 

329

 

 

352

 

 

142

 

 

382

 

Semisubmersibles

137

 

 

90

 

 

56

 

 

71

 

 

157

 

 

322

 

 

419

 

 

408

 

 

213

 

 

539

 

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

674

 

 

582

 

 

579

 

 

572

 

 

572

 

HD & SD Modern

742

 

 

683

 

 

669

 

 

750

 

 

842

 

SD Legacy

339

 

 

360

 

 

367

 

 

366

 

 

481

 

 

1,755

 

 

1,625

 

 

1,615

 

 

1,688

 

 

1,895

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

2,077

 

 

2,044

 

 

2,023

 

 

1,901

 

 

2,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased and Managed Rigs

1,001

 

 

990

 

 

1,012

 

 

951

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris Total

3,078

 

 

3,034

 

 

3,035

 

 

2,852

 

 

3,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned Rigs

609

 

 

609

 

 

599

 

 

619

 

 

615

 

Leased Rigs (2)

684

 

 

687

 

 

437

 

 

814

 

 

802

 

ARO Total

1,293

 

 

1,296

 

 

1,036

 

 

1,433

 

 

1,417

 

(1)

Represents the total number of days under contract in the period. Days under contract equals the total number of days that rigs have earned and recognized day rate revenue, including days associated with early contract terminations, compensated downtime and mobilizations. When revenue is deferred and amortized over a future period, for example when we receive fees while mobilizing to commence a new contract or while being upgraded in a shipyard, the related days are excluded from days under contract.

(2)

All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs operating days.

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

18

%

 

33

%

 

34

%

 

11

%

 

30

%

Semisubmersibles

30

%

 

20

%

 

11

%

 

11

%

 

19

%

 

22

%

 

29

%

 

26

%

 

11

%

 

25

%

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

58

%

 

50

%

 

44

%

 

48

%

 

48

%

HD & SD Modern

43

%

 

40

%

 

37

%

 

41

%

 

46

%

SD Legacy

93

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

99

%

 

96

%

 

54

%

 

50

%

 

46

%

 

50

%

 

54

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

44

%

 

44

%

 

40

%

 

36

%

 

43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased and Managed Rigs

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

94

%

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris Total

54

%

 

54

%

 

50

%

 

45

%

 

52

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pro Forma Jackups Including Leased Rigs

63

%

 

60

%

 

56

%

 

59

%

 

63

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned Rigs

96

%

 

97

%

 

93

%

 

96

%

 

97

%

Leased Rigs (2)

83

%

 

85

%

 

53

%

 

98

%

 

98

%

ARO Total

89

%

 

90

%

 

70

%

 

97

%

 

97

%

(1)

Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of operating days by the number of available days in the period for the total fleet.

(2)

All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs utilization.

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

51

%

 

91

%

 

96

%

 

31

%

 

60

%

Semisubmersibles

50

%

 

33

%

 

20

%

 

19

%

 

34

%

 

51

%

 

66

%

 

63

%

 

26

%

 

49

%

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

82

%

 

92

%

 

67

%

 

78

%

 

63

%

HD & SD Modern

74

%

 

84

%

 

68

%

 

82

%

 

71

%

SD Legacy

93

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

75

%

 

88

%

 

80

%

 

90

%

 

73

%

 

79

%

 

72

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

74

%

 

84

%

 

71

%

 

64

%

 

65

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased and Managed Rigs

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

94

%

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris Total

81

%

 

89

%

 

78

%

 

72

%

 

73

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pro Forma Jackups Including Leased Rigs

86

%

 

93

%

 

80

%

 

85

%

 

78

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned Rigs

96

%

 

97

%

 

93

%

 

96

%

 

97

%

Leased Rigs (2)

83

%

 

85

%

 

53

%

 

98

%

 

98

%

ARO Total

89

%

 

90

%

 

70

%

 

97

%

 

97

%

(1)

Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of operating days by the number of available days in the period for the active fleet.

(2)

All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs utilization.

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

REVENUE EFFICIENCY (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

100.0

%

 

95.7

%

 

97.1

%

 

98.3

%

 

96.6

%

Semisubmersibles

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

98.2

%

 

98.8

%

 

98.9

%

 

98.5

%

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

100.0

%

 

95.1

%

 

95.7

%

 

92.1

%

 

80.5

%

HD & SD Modern

99.8

%

 

99.7

%

 

99.8

%

 

94.3

%

 

98.7

%

SD Legacy

96.9

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

99.0

%

 

99.3

%

 

99.1

%

 

95.2

%

 

96.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

99.3

%

 

98.9

%

 

99.0

%

 

96.0

%

 

97.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Revenue efficiency is day rate revenue earned as a percentage of maximum potential day rate revenue.

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

AVERAGE DAY RATES (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Floaters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drillships

$

212,000

 

 

$

208,000

 

 

$

214,000

 

 

$

155,000

 

 

$

161,000

 

Semisubmersibles

178,000

 

 

164,000

 

 

160,000

 

 

262,000

 

 

197,000

 

 

$

197,000

 

 

$

198,000

 

 

$

206,000

 

 

$

190,000

 

 

$

172,000

 

Jackups

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HD Ultra-Harsh & Harsh Environment

$

141,000

 

 

$

140,000

 

 

$

120,000

 

 

$

138,000

 

 

$

129,000

 

HD & SD Modern

73,000

 

 

70,000

 

 

74,000

 

 

73,000

 

 

70,000

 

SD Legacy

72,000

 

 

70,000

 

 

55,000

 

 

65,000

 

 

63,000

 

 

$

99,000

 

 

$

95,000

 

 

$

86,000

 

 

$

93,000

 

 

$

86,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

114,000

 

 

$

116,000

 

 

$

110,000

 

 

$

104,000

 

 

$

106,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leased and Managed Rigs

31,000

 

 

32,000

 

 

6,000

 

 

36,000

 

 

37,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Valaris Total

$

87,000

 

 

$

89,000

 

 

$

76,000

 

 

$

80,000

 

 

$

84,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned Rigs

$

99,000

 

 

$

98,000

 

 

$

116,000

 

 

$

116,000

 

 

$

115,000

 

Leased Rigs (2)

93,000

 

 

89,000

 

 

99,000

 

 

91,000

 

 

94,000

ARO Total

$

96,000

 

 

$

93,000

 

 

$

109,000

 

 

$

102,000

 

 

$

103,000

 

(1)

Average day rates are derived by dividing contract drilling revenues, adjusted to exclude certain types of non-recurring reimbursable revenues, lump-sum revenues, revenues earned during suspension periods and revenues attributable to amortization of drilling contract intangibles, by the aggregate number of contract days, adjusted to exclude contract days associated with certain suspension periods, mobilizations, demobilizations and shipyard contracts.

(2)

All ARO leased rigs are leased from Valaris and also included in Valaris leased and managed rigs average day rates.

(in millions)

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

DRILLSHIPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Revenues (1)

$

38.4

 

 

$

66.4

 