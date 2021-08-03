DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum H1 2021 results: On track to reach new record sales and improved margins in fiscal year 2021 03.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pfeiffer Vacuum H1 2021 results: On track to reach new record sales and improved margins in fiscal year 2021



First half 2021:

- Sales of EUR 391.2 million, up 29.6% from the previous year

- Operating result (EBIT) of EUR 48.1 million and EBIT margin of 12.3%

- Order intake of EUR 451.6 million, up 42.6% compared to previous year

Asslar, August 3, 2021. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced consolidated results for the first half of 2021. The Company reported a record sales level of EUR 391.2 million, an increase of 29.6% compared to the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 301.9 million). The operating results (EBIT) reached EUR 48.1 million, an increase of 146.1% (H1 2020: EUR 19.5 million) representing a significantly improved EBIT margin of 12.3% (H1 2020: 6.5%). The order intake for the first half of 2021 was also at a record level with EUR 451.6 million, a strong increase of 42.6% compared to the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 316.6 million).

Pfeiffer Vacuum's sales increase for the first six months of 2021 reflects strong year-over-year performance in all market segments with the Semiconductor market remaining particularly dynamic. Sales in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment increased significantly by 40.7% to EUR 206.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 146.9 million). The sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment improved by 19.1% to EUR 184.5 million (H1 2020: EUR 155.0 million). Following a new market segmentation introduced at the beginning of 2021, the previous year's figures have been adjusted for better comparability.



The operating result (EBIT) of EUR 48.1 million represents an increase by 146.1% compared to the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 19.5 million). The EBIT margin reached 12.3% (H1 2020: 6.5%). The year-over-year increase in EBIT was primarily a result of the increase in sales and related scale economies.

The order intake in the first half of 2021 reached EUR 451.6 million, up 42.6% compared to the first half of 2020. At the end of the second quarter 2021, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of EUR 183.7 million, up 46.5% compared to the previous year and up 49.0% compared to year-end 2020 (June 30, 2020: EUR 125.4 million, December 31, 2020: EUR 123.3 million).The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was at a robust level of 1.15 in the first half of 2021.

"I am very pleased with our strong half-year results amidst the ongoing pandemic," says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. "Our production and support functions performed very well as we delivered a second consecutive quarter of record sales while maintaining a stable supply chain. The market demand remains at a high level, so we will have to continue to effectively manage tension in the supply chain and customer demand fluctuations related to the timing of projects."

Overview of key figures:

H1/2021 H1/2020 Change Sales € 391.2 million € 301.9 million 29.6% EBIT € 48.1 million € 19.5 million 146.1% Net income € 33.8 million € 13.5 million 150.4% Earnings per share € 3.43 € 1.37 150.4% Order intake € 451.6 million € 316.6 million 42.6% Q2/2021 Q2/2020 Change Sales € 199.5 million € 148.5 million 34.3% EBIT € 25.5 million € 6.7 million 278.8% Net income €17.9 million € 4.7 million 283.9% Earnings per share € 1.82 € 0.47 287.2% Order intake € 217.7 million € 143.7 million 51.5% Order backlog € 183.7 million € 125.4 million 46.5%

In sales by region, which describes sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, robust consumer demand and investments in semiconductor capacity drove expansion in all regions. All our market segments benefit from the development of new technologies that are supporting megatrends in the market, including consumer electronics, green energy, medical and pharmaceutical innovation. In addition, our customers pursue efficiencies in their production processes. In Asia, Pfeiffer Vacuum achieved a year-over-year increase in sales by 47.6% to EUR 160.2 million for the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 108.6 million) and sales in the Americas increased by 22.0% to EUR 103.1 million (H1 2020 EUR 84.5 million). Foreign exchange impacts adversely affected sales particularly in this region. Europe showed an increase of 17.4% to EUR 127.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 108.7 million).

The gross profit for the first half of 2021 was EUR 136.2 million (H1 2020: EUR 102.6 million). The year-over-year increase is primarily due to positive economies of scale related to sales increases.

Net income increased to EUR 33.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 13.5 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 3.43 (H1 2020: EUR 1.37).



Solid Balance sheet and cash-flow

Total assets at the end of the second quarter 2021 were EUR 716.9 million, up 8.3% from year-end 2020 (December 31, 2020: EUR 661.8 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 123.6 million (December 31, 2020: EUR 122.9 million) and remained stable. During the second quarter of 2021, an annual divided of EUR 15.8 million was paid out and financial liabilities of EUR 10.0 million were redeemed. The Company continues to be net debt free from a financial liability perspective. The equity ratio remained at a solid level of 58.5%, slightly below year-end 2020 (December 31, 2020: 59.2%).



Strong 2021 fiscal year results expected

Based on the record sales results for the first half 2021 and the record order intake, Pfeiffer Vacuum has raised its guidance for the full fiscal year 2021. The Company expects annual sales to reach another record level of EUR 710 million to EUR 730 million (fiscal year 2020: EUR 619 million). The EBIT margin is expected to significantly improve in 2021 to between 12.0% and 13.0% of sales (fiscal year 2020: 7.3%).

The Pfeiffer Vacuum half-year financial report 2021 is available for download at group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/financial-reports .



Contact

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG



Investor Relations

Heide Erickson

T +49 6441 802 1360

Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs approximately 3,300 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.



For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 in K€ in K€ in K€ in K€ Net sales 199,492 148,526 391,156 301,854 Cost of sales -128,471 -99,163 -254,969 -199,219 Gross profit 71,021 49,363 136,187 102,635 Selling and marketing expenses -18,961 -18,067 -39,514 -36,100 General and administrative expenses -18,123 -15,441 -33,730 -30,759 Research and development expenses -8,531 -9,820 -17,526 -17,519 Other operating income 2,640 1,924 6,213 4,645 Other operating expenses -2,549 -1,228 -3,518 -3,354 Operating profit 25,497 6,731 48,112 19,548 Financial expenses -217 -222 -446 -453 Financial income -1 55 53 94 Earnings before taxes 25,279 6,564 47,719 19,189 Income taxes -7,330 -1,888 -13,838 -5,658 Net income 17,949 4,676 33,881 13,531 Earnings per share (in €): Basic 1,82 0.47 3,43 1.37 Diluted 1,82 0.47 3,43 1.37 .

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 in K€ in K€ Assets Intangible assets 102,905 100,736 Property, plant and equipment 161,524 158,191 Investment properties 368 376 Other financial assets 2,585 2,198 Contract assets 223 - Other assets 593 829 Deferred tax assets 29,704 31,306 Total non-current assets 297,902 293,636 Inventories 137,267 133,254 Trade accounts receivable 129,426 83,601 Contract assets 2,356 1,501 Income tax receivables 10,779 10,848 Prepaid expenses 5,563 4,260 Other financial assets 171 1,597 Other accounts receivable 9,893 10,265 Cash and cash equivalents 123,579 122,883 Total current assets 419,034 368,209 Total assets 716,936 661,845 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Share capital 25,261 25,261 Additional paid-in capital 96,245 96,245 Retained earnings 341,901 323,808 Other equity components -44,118 -53,580 Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders 419,289 391,734 Financial liabilities 59,307 69,614 Provisions for pensions 65,777 70,348 Deferred tax liabilities 4,827 4,477 Contract liabilities 1,451 804 Total non-current liabilities 131,362 145,243 Trade accounts payable 54,150 44,937 Contract liabilities 19,998 7,296 Other accounts payable 30,031 21,478 Provisions 46,712 39,502 Income tax liabilities 11,579 8,154 Financial liabilities 3,816 3,501 Total current liabilities 166,286 124,868 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 716,936 661,845

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 in K€ in K€ Cash flow from operating activities: Net income 33,881 13,531 Depreciation/amortization 12,425 13,294 Other non-cash income/expenses 3,629 2,511 Effects of changes of assets and liabilities: Inventories -5,533 -11,911 Receivables and other assets -44,833 3,979 Provisions, including pensions, and income tax liabilities 11,487 -3,731 Payables, other liabilities 30,757 5,214 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,813 22,887 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures -13,144 -13,271 Proceeds from disposals of fixed assets 136 147 Net cash used in investing activities -13,008 -13,124 Cash flow from financing activities: Principal elements of lease payments -2,920 -2,345 Dividend payment -15,788 -12,335 Redemptions of financial liabilities -10,062 -120 Net cash used in financing activities -28,770 -14,800 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 661 -558 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

696 -5,595 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 122,883 111,980 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 123,579 106,385

