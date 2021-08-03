DGAP-News Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum H1 2021 results: On track to reach new record sales and improved margins in fiscal year 2021
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Pfeiffer Vacuum H1 2021 results: On track to reach new record sales and improved margins in fiscal year 2021
First half 2021:
- Sales of EUR 391.2 million, up 29.6% from the previous year
- Operating result (EBIT) of EUR 48.1 million and EBIT margin of 12.3%
- Order intake of EUR 451.6 million, up 42.6% compared to previous year
Asslar, August 3, 2021. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced consolidated results for the first half of 2021. The Company reported a record sales level of EUR 391.2 million, an increase of 29.6% compared to the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 301.9 million). The operating results (EBIT) reached EUR 48.1 million, an increase of 146.1% (H1 2020: EUR 19.5 million) representing a significantly improved EBIT margin of 12.3% (H1 2020: 6.5%). The order intake for the first half of 2021 was also at a record level with EUR 451.6 million, a strong increase of 42.6% compared to the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 316.6 million).
Pfeiffer Vacuum's sales increase for the first six months of 2021 reflects strong year-over-year performance in all market segments with the Semiconductor market remaining particularly
dynamic. Sales in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment increased significantly by 40.7% to EUR 206.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 146.9 million). The sales in the Analytics, Industry
and R&D market segment improved by 19.1% to EUR 184.5 million (H1 2020: EUR 155.0 million). Following a new market segmentation introduced at the beginning of 2021, the previous year's figures
have been adjusted for better comparability.
The operating result (EBIT) of EUR 48.1 million represents an increase by 146.1% compared to the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 19.5 million). The EBIT margin reached 12.3% (H1 2020: 6.5%). The year-over-year increase in EBIT was primarily a result of the increase in sales and related scale economies.
The order intake in the first half of 2021 reached EUR 451.6 million, up 42.6% compared to the first half of 2020. At the end of the second quarter 2021, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of EUR 183.7 million, up 46.5% compared to the previous year and up 49.0% compared to year-end 2020 (June 30, 2020: EUR 125.4 million, December 31, 2020: EUR 123.3 million).The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was at a robust level of 1.15 in the first half of 2021.
"I am very pleased with our strong half-year results amidst the ongoing pandemic," says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. "Our production and support functions performed very well as we delivered a second consecutive quarter of record sales while maintaining a stable supply chain. The market demand remains at a high level, so we will have to continue to effectively manage tension in the supply chain and customer demand fluctuations related to the timing of projects."
Overview of key figures:
|H1/2021
|H1/2020
|Change
|Sales
|€ 391.2 million
|€ 301.9 million
|29.6%
|EBIT
|€ 48.1 million
|€ 19.5 million
|146.1%
|Net income
|€ 33.8 million
|€ 13.5 million
|150.4%
|Earnings per share
|€ 3.43
|€ 1.37
|150.4%
|Order intake
|€ 451.6 million
|€ 316.6 million
|42.6%
|Q2/2021
|Q2/2020
|Change
|Sales
|€ 199.5 million
|€ 148.5 million
|34.3%
|EBIT
|€ 25.5 million
|€ 6.7 million
|278.8%
|Net income
|€17.9 million
|€ 4.7 million
|283.9%
|Earnings per share
|€ 1.82
|€ 0.47
|287.2%
|Order intake
|€ 217.7 million
|€ 143.7 million
|51.5%
|Order backlog
|€ 183.7 million
|€ 125.4 million
|46.5%
In sales by region, which describes sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, robust consumer demand and investments in semiconductor capacity drove expansion in all regions. All our market segments benefit from the development of new technologies that are supporting megatrends in the market, including consumer electronics, green energy, medical and pharmaceutical innovation. In addition, our customers pursue efficiencies in their production processes. In Asia, Pfeiffer Vacuum achieved a year-over-year increase in sales by 47.6% to EUR 160.2 million for the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 108.6 million) and sales in the Americas increased by 22.0% to EUR 103.1 million (H1 2020 EUR 84.5 million). Foreign exchange impacts adversely affected sales particularly in this region. Europe showed an increase of 17.4% to EUR 127.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 108.7 million).
The gross profit for the first half of 2021 was EUR 136.2 million (H1 2020: EUR 102.6 million). The year-over-year increase is primarily due to positive economies of scale related to sales increases.
Net income increased to EUR 33.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 13.5 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 3.43 (H1 2020: EUR 1.37).
Solid Balance sheet and cash-flow
Total assets at the end of the second quarter 2021 were EUR 716.9 million, up 8.3% from year-end 2020 (December 31, 2020: EUR 661.8 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 123.6 million (December 31, 2020: EUR 122.9 million) and remained stable. During the second quarter of 2021, an annual divided of EUR 15.8 million was paid out and financial liabilities of EUR 10.0 million were redeemed. The Company continues to be net debt free from a financial liability perspective. The equity ratio remained at a solid level of 58.5%, slightly below year-end 2020 (December 31, 2020: 59.2%).
Strong 2021 fiscal year results expected
Based on the record sales results for the first half 2021 and the record order intake, Pfeiffer Vacuum has raised its guidance for the full fiscal year 2021. The Company expects annual sales to reach another record level of EUR 710 million to EUR 730 million (fiscal year 2020: EUR 619 million). The EBIT margin is expected to significantly improve in 2021 to between 12.0% and 13.0% of sales (fiscal year 2020: 7.3%).
The Pfeiffer Vacuum half-year financial report 2021 is available for download at group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/financial-reports.
Contact
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Investor Relations
Heide Erickson
T +49 6441 802 1360
Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
About Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs approximately 3,300 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.
For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended
June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|in K€
|in K€
|in K€
|in K€
|Net sales
|199,492
|148,526
|391,156
|301,854
|Cost of sales
|-128,471
|-99,163
|-254,969
|-199,219
|Gross profit
|71,021
|49,363
|136,187
|102,635
|Selling and marketing expenses
|-18,961
|-18,067
|-39,514
|-36,100
|General and administrative expenses
|-18,123
|-15,441
|-33,730
|-30,759
|Research and development expenses
|-8,531
|-9,820
|-17,526
|-17,519
|Other operating income
|2,640
|1,924
|6,213
|4,645
|Other operating expenses
|-2,549
|-1,228
|-3,518
|-3,354
|Operating profit
|25,497
|6,731
|48,112
|19,548
|Financial expenses
|-217
|-222
|-446
|-453
|Financial income
|-1
|55
|53
|94
|Earnings before taxes
|25,279
|6,564
|47,719
|19,189
|Income taxes
|-7,330
|-1,888
|-13,838
|-5,658
|Net income
|17,949
|4,676
|33,881
|13,531
|Earnings per share (in €):
|Basic
|1,82
|0.47
|3,43
|1.37
|Diluted
|1,82
|0.47
|3,43
|1.37
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|in K€
|in K€
|Assets
|Intangible assets
|102,905
|100,736
|Property, plant and equipment
|161,524
|158,191
|Investment properties
|368
|376
|Other financial assets
|2,585
|2,198
|Contract assets
|223
|-
|Other assets
|593
|829
|Deferred tax assets
|29,704
|31,306
|Total non-current assets
|297,902
|293,636
|Inventories
|137,267
|133,254
|Trade accounts receivable
|129,426
|83,601
|Contract assets
|2,356
|1,501
|Income tax receivables
|10,779
|10,848
|Prepaid expenses
|5,563
|4,260
|Other financial assets
|171
|1,597
|Other accounts receivable
|9,893
|10,265
|Cash and cash equivalents
|123,579
|122,883
|Total current assets
|419,034
|368,209
|Total assets
|716,936
|661,845
|Shareholders' equity and liabilities
|Share capital
|25,261
|25,261
|Additional paid-in capital
|96,245
|96,245
|Retained earnings
|341,901
|323,808
|Other equity components
|-44,118
|-53,580
|Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders
|419,289
|391,734
|Financial liabilities
|59,307
|69,614
|Provisions for pensions
|65,777
|70,348
|Deferred tax liabilities
|4,827
|4,477
|Contract liabilities
|1,451
|804
|Total non-current liabilities
|131,362
|145,243
|Trade accounts payable
|54,150
|44,937
|Contract liabilities
|19,998
|7,296
|Other accounts payable
|30,031
|21,478
|Provisions
|46,712
|39,502
|Income tax liabilities
|11,579
|8,154
|Financial liabilities
|3,816
|3,501
|Total current liabilities
|166,286
|124,868
|Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
|716,936
|661,845
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|Six months ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|in K€
|in K€
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net income
|33,881
|13,531
|Depreciation/amortization
|12,425
|13,294
|Other non-cash income/expenses
|3,629
|2,511
|Effects of changes of assets and liabilities:
|Inventories
|-5,533
|-11,911
|Receivables and other assets
|-44,833
|3,979
|Provisions, including pensions, and income tax liabilities
|11,487
|-3,731
|Payables, other liabilities
|30,757
|5,214
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|41,813
|22,887
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|-13,144
|-13,271
|Proceeds from disposals of fixed assets
|136
|147
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-13,008
|-13,124
|Cash flow from financing activities:
|Principal elements of lease payments
|-2,920
|-2,345
|Dividend payment
|-15,788
|-12,335
|Redemptions of financial liabilities
|-10,062
|-120
|Net cash used in financing activities
|-28,770
|-14,800
|Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|661
|-558
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
696
|-5,595
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|122,883
|111,980
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|123,579
|106,385
