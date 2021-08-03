DGAP-News: Krones AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Krones AG: Krones generates high order intake in first half of 2021 and improves profitability 03.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Krones generates high order intake in first half of 2021 and improves profitability

Krones, the leading manufacturer of filling and packaging technology, today published its report for the first half of 2021. Following a successful start to the 2021 financial year, business continued to develop dynamically between April and June. Overall, Krones' markets have so far recovered faster than expected from the pandemic-related downturn.

Strong demand for Krones products and services

Order intake increased by 58.3% relative to the second quarter of 2020, to €975.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. In the first six months of 2021, the contract value of orders went up by 40.3% year on year to €2,044.3 million. The order intake in the first half of 2021 was higher than the prior year in all of Krones' sales regions. As of 30 June 2021, the company had an order backlog totalling €1,535.5 million. This marks a significant increase in the order backlog compared both with the beginning of 2021 (up 26.8%) and with a year earlier (up 35.5%).

It should be noted with regard to the revenue performance that revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was hardly affected by Covid-19. Revenue in the first half of 2021 consequently showed only a slight year-on-year increase of 1.3% to €1,720.1 million. In the second quarter of 2021, on the other hand, revenue showed strong year-on-year growth to some €845.5 million, marking a rise of around 11.7% on the prior-year quarter.

Krones significantly improves profitability and free cash flow

Despite rising costs, notably of materials and freight, Krones' profitability improved significantly in the period January to June 2021. This was due most of all to structural measures that the company has launched and already implemented. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation went up 16.2% year on year in the first half of 2021, from €118.5 million to €137.7 million. The EBITDA margin increased to 8.0% (previous year: 7.0%). EBITDA includes a Covid-19 bonus for employees totalling around €5 million paid out by Krones in the second quarter. Nevertheless, EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021, at €61.2 million, was more than twice as high as in the previous year (EUR 29.0 million).