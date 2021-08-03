Infineon Q3 Net Income EUR 245 Million vs. Estimate EUR 262 Million
(PLX AI) – Infineon Q3 revenue EUR 2,722 million vs. estimate EUR 2,800 million.Q3 gross margin 39.1% vs. estimate 37.9%Outlook FY revenue EUR 11,000 millionOutlook FY free cash flow EUR 1,500 million
