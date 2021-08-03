BMW Q2 Pretax Profit Nearly Double Consensus as US Used Car Sales Soar Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 07:39 | 14 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 07:39 | (PLX AI) – BMW Q2 pretax profit EUR 5,979 million vs. estimate EUR 3,240 million.Q2 revenue EUR 28,582 million vs. estimate EUR 26,900 millionRevenues generated by the Automotive segment rose to € 47,745 million for the six-month period (HY1/2020: € … (PLX AI) – BMW Q2 pretax profit EUR 5,979 million vs. estimate EUR 3,240 million.Q2 revenue EUR 28,582 million vs. estimate EUR 26,900 millionRevenues generated by the Automotive segment rose to € 47,745 million for the six-month period (HY1/2020: € … (PLX AI) – BMW Q2 pretax profit EUR 5,979 million vs. estimate EUR 3,240 million.

Q2 revenue EUR 28,582 million vs. estimate EUR 26,900 million

Revenues generated by the Automotive segment rose to € 47,745 million for the six-month period (HY1/2020: € 32,867 million/ +45.3%; Q2/2021: € 24,983 million, Q2/2020: € 14,878 million/ +67.9%), driven primarily by higher sales volume, revenue growth for spare parts and accessories, a more favourable model mix and good pricing

The main contributing factors for earnings growth were the improved overall risk situation and higher marketing revenues from the sale of returned lease vehicles, especially on the US market

Semiconductor shortage and higher raw materials prices likely to impact second half-year

For the full year 2021, the BMW Group expects business to develop positively overall

Automotive segment is expected to record a solid year-on-year increase in the number of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brand vehicles delivered to customers

Due to the EU antitrust proceedings, the segment EBIT margin for the full year was adjusted in May and is likely to come in at the upper end of a range of 7 to 9%



