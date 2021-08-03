checkAd

BMW Q2 Pretax Profit Nearly Double Consensus as US Used Car Sales Soar

(PLX AI) – BMW Q2 pretax profit EUR 5,979 million vs. estimate EUR 3,240 million.Q2 revenue EUR 28,582 million vs. estimate EUR 26,900 millionRevenues generated by the Automotive segment rose to € 47,745 million for the six-month period (HY1/2020: € …

  • (PLX AI) – BMW Q2 pretax profit EUR 5,979 million vs. estimate EUR 3,240 million.
  • Q2 revenue EUR 28,582 million vs. estimate EUR 26,900 million
  • Revenues generated by the Automotive segment rose to € 47,745 million for the six-month period (HY1/2020: € 32,867 million/ +45.3%; Q2/2021: € 24,983 million, Q2/2020: € 14,878 million/ +67.9%), driven primarily by higher sales volume, revenue growth for spare parts and accessories, a more favourable model mix and good pricing
  • The main contributing factors for earnings growth were the improved overall risk situation and higher marketing revenues from the sale of returned lease vehicles, especially on the US market
  • Semiconductor shortage and higher raw materials prices likely to impact second half-year
  • For the full year 2021, the BMW Group expects business to develop positively overall
  • Automotive segment is expected to record a solid year-on-year increase in the number of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brand vehicles delivered to customers
  • Due to the EU antitrust proceedings, the segment EBIT margin for the full year was adjusted in May and is likely to come in at the upper end of a range of 7 to 9%


