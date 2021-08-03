Maersk Benefiting from Exceptional Market for Longer Than Expected, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Maersk is likely to enjoy exceptional market conditions for longer than expected, analysts at SEB said.Maersk issued a new outlook for FY adjusted EBITDA of USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously, after posting Q2 …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk is likely to enjoy exceptional market conditions for longer than expected, analysts at SEB said.
- Maersk issued a new outlook for FY adjusted EBITDA of USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously, after posting Q2 earnings that soundly beat estimates
- Continued strong demand may give upside to estimates not just for this year, but also for 2022, SEB said
