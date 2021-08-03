Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 07:51 | 33 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 07:51 | (PLX AI) – Mowi is set to be a winner in the when the food service segment rebounds, Nordea analysts said, maintaining a buy recommendation on the stock. Mowi missed expectations on Q2 earnings due to lower prices in Scotland and Chile and rising … (PLX AI) – Mowi is set to be a winner in the when the food service segment rebounds, Nordea analysts said, maintaining a buy recommendation on the stock. Mowi missed expectations on Q2 earnings due to lower prices in Scotland and Chile and rising … (PLX AI) – Mowi is set to be a winner in the when the food service segment rebounds, Nordea analysts said, maintaining a buy recommendation on the stock.

Mowi missed expectations on Q2 earnings due to lower prices in Scotland and Chile and rising costs from a disease outbreak in Canada

The company's exposure to the Americas, where markets are expected to tighten, as well as a potential increase in full-year volume guidance keep the stock a buy, Nordea said

