Lyfegen platform supports Johnson & Johnson to further drive value-based healthcare strategy

Through this new value-based healthcare approach, Lyfegen and its partners drive the shift towards what matters most to patients: improved patient health outcomes and more efficient use of financial and human resources, enabling a sustainable post-COVID-19 healthcare environment.

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfegen announces that its value-based healthcare contracting platform has been implemented together with Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Switzerland (Johnson & Johnson) and a leading Swiss Hospital.

The shift towards a value-based healthcare in Switzerland and globally can only be achieved through the support of innovative technologies. Lyfegen's platform is a key enabler for this transition. The platform digitalises and automates the execution of value-based healthcare agreements, paving the way for the resource-efficient scaling of such novel agreements.

"COVID-19 has shown us the urgent need for a more sustainable healthcare system. With the implementation of value-based healthcare agreements on the Lyfegen platform, we are extremely proud to help Johnson & Johnson and hospitals to accelerate the transition to value-based healthcare and improve patient health outcomes at reduced cost." says Lyfegen's CEO, Girisha Fernando

Lyfegen's compliant, secure and patent-protected value-based healthcare contracting platform automates the collection and analysis of patient-level data. Users receive transparency on actionable health outcomes and agreement performance. Lyfegen's contribution to this partnership is a blueprint for the scaling of value-based healthcare models across hospitals, health insurances, medical device & pharma companies globally. The partnership marks another important milestone for Lyfegen, as the company continues to grow and has recently opened its next investment round.

About Lyfegen

Lyfegen HealthTech AG was founded in 2018 by Girisha Fernando, Michel Mohler and Nico Mros to improve the life of every patient by driving the shift to value-based healthcare. With its patent-protected software-as-a-service platform, Lyfegen enables hospitals, health insurances, medical device and pharma companies to implement and scale value-based healthcare agreements to improve access, patient health outcomes and increase affordability.

