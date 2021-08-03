checkAd

DGAP-News CENIT Group EBIT increases by 19.8% compared to the previous year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.08.2021, 08:01  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
CENIT Group EBIT increases by 19.8% compared to the previous year

03.08.2021 / 08:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, August 3, 2021 - After six months, CENIT Group generated sales revenues of EUR 73,928 k (previous year: EUR 74,689 k/-1.0%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment decreased by -8.2% to EUR 18,698 k (previous year: EUR 20,378 k). Sales of third-party software increased by 1.8% to EUR 47,552 k (prior year: EUR 46,701 k). Sales of CENIT's own software also increased from EUR 7,323 k to EUR 7,665 k (+4.7%).

Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 37,620 k (previous year: EUR 36,878 k) and thus increased by 2.0%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 3,520 k (previous year: EUR 3,808 k/-7.6%) and EBIT of EUR 936 k (previous year: EUR 781 k/+19.8%). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.05 (previous year: EUR 0.04).

Looking at the second quarter of 2021 alone, a consistently positive development can be noticed compared to the second quarter of 2020. Thus, consolidated sales increased by 6.3% to EUR 37,706 k (previous year: EUR 35,461 k), EBITDA increased by 82.7% to EUR 2,686 k (previous year: EUR 1,470 k) and EBIT amounted to EUR 1,458 k after EUR -24 k in the previous year. The development of sales with own software (+11.6%) as well as with third-party software (+4.1%) is also particularly pleasing.

Orders Development
Incoming orders in the Group amounted to EUR 82,837 k as of June 30, 2021 (previous year: EUR 80,087 k). The order backlog amounted to EUR 46,745 k (previous year: EUR 52,620 k).

Asset and Financial Situation
As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 39,233 k (Dec. 31, 2020: EUR 42,723 k). The equity ratio amounted to 45.4% (Dec. 31, 2020: 51.2%). Bank balances and cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 29,524 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2020: EUR 26,056 k). The operating cash flow reached EUR 9,714 k (previous year: EUR 9,414 k).

Seite 1 von 3
Cenit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CENIT Group EBIT increases by 19.8% compared to the previous year DGAP-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report CENIT Group EBIT increases by 19.8% compared to the previous year 03.08.2021 / 08:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Stuttgart, August 3, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE gibt die vertrauliche Einreichung des Entwurfs einer Registrierungserklärung in Form des ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank gibt einmaligen belastenden Steuereffekt bekannt und informiert über das vorläufige ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. lanciert erfolgreich erste Produktlinie
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Korrektur: Eyemaxx erzielt im 1. Halbjahr 2020/2021 Periodengewinn von 0,8 ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen des ersten Halbjahres 2021
Ist das jetzt der Durchbruch? Produktlinie erfolgreich am Markt lanciert.
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Einmaliger Steuereffekt belastet Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: Q2 2021: DWS mit anhaltend dynamischer Geschäftsentwicklung und Nettomittelzuflüssen in ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:01 UhrDGAP-News: CENIT Konzern-EBIT steigt im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 19,8% (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:01 UhrDGAP-News: CENIT Konzern-EBIT steigt im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 19,8%
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten