Stuttgart, August 3, 2021 - After six months, CENIT Group generated sales revenues of EUR 73,928 k (previous year: EUR 74,689 k/-1.0%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment decreased by -8.2% to EUR 18,698 k (previous year: EUR 20,378 k). Sales of third-party software increased by 1.8% to EUR 47,552 k (prior year: EUR 46,701 k). Sales of CENIT's own software also increased from EUR 7,323 k to EUR 7,665 k (+4.7%).

DGAP-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report CENIT Group EBIT increases by 19.8% compared to the previous year 03.08.2021 / 08:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 37,620 k (previous year: EUR 36,878 k) and thus increased by 2.0%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 3,520 k (previous year: EUR 3,808 k/-7.6%) and EBIT of EUR 936 k (previous year: EUR 781 k/+19.8%). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.05 (previous year: EUR 0.04).

Looking at the second quarter of 2021 alone, a consistently positive development can be noticed compared to the second quarter of 2020. Thus, consolidated sales increased by 6.3% to EUR 37,706 k (previous year: EUR 35,461 k), EBITDA increased by 82.7% to EUR 2,686 k (previous year: EUR 1,470 k) and EBIT amounted to EUR 1,458 k after EUR -24 k in the previous year. The development of sales with own software (+11.6%) as well as with third-party software (+4.1%) is also particularly pleasing.



Orders Development

Incoming orders in the Group amounted to EUR 82,837 k as of June 30, 2021 (previous year: EUR 80,087 k). The order backlog amounted to EUR 46,745 k (previous year: EUR 52,620 k).

Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 39,233 k (Dec. 31, 2020: EUR 42,723 k). The equity ratio amounted to 45.4% (Dec. 31, 2020: 51.2%). Bank balances and cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 29,524 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2020: EUR 26,056 k). The operating cash flow reached EUR 9,714 k (previous year: EUR 9,414 k).