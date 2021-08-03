checkAd

PANTAFLIX AG: Stephanie Schettler-Köhler strenghtens the Management Board as COO

PANTAFLIX AG: Stephanie Schettler-Köhler strenghtens the Management Board as COO

03.08.2021
PANTAFLIX AG: Stephanie Schettler-Köhler strenghtens the Management Board as COO


Munich, August 03, 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) announces that the Company's Supervisory Board, at its meeting yesterday, appointed Stephanie Schettler-Köhler to the Management Board for a period of three years as of August 02, 2021. As the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Stephanie Schettler-Köhler will be responsible for the Film and Series division within PANTALEON Films, Finance, HR and Legal. She also takes over the responsibilities of Eerik Budarz, who leaves PANTAFLIX AG at his own request to pursue new professional challenges. The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to expressly thank Mr. Budarz for his services. In the future, the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG will consist of Nicolas Paalzow (CEO) and Stephanie Schettler-Köhler (COO).

After studying media technology and electronic media, Stephanie Schettler-Köhler began her career as a freelance production employee in several film productions and moved to PANTALEON Films GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG, as an executive assistant as early as 2011. Through several positions, including project manager and authorized signatory, she was already responsible for large parts of the operational business of PANTAFLIX AG and its subsidiaries since 2014 and led numerous projects to success. She was also Managing Director of PANTALEON Films GmbH since 2018.

"I am very excited about the new challenge. With PANTAFLIX, we are operating in a dynamically growing entertainment market. I would like to help ensure that all our divisions can sustainably exploit this market potential in the long term and in a way that adds value to the Company," says Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, COO of PANTAFLIX AG.

"I couldn't ask for a better COO at my side. Stephanie Schettler-Köhler has already been accompanying the fortunes of PANTAFLIX AG for more than ten years and has helped to build up PANTALEON Films as a woman from the very start. I am sure that she will make an important contribution with her profound know-how to successfully orienting our Company for the future. I would like to thank Eerik Budarz for his excellent performance over the past years and wish him only the very best for his professional and private future," says Nicolas Paalzow, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG.

