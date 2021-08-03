checkAd

Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 08:00  |  25   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile

  • Successful trial aggregates spectrum in the 700MHz (n28) and 3500MHz (n78) for the first time to deliver enhanced connectivity and increased coverage
  • Trial supports Taiwan Mobile’s vision to deliver market-leading 5G services to customers

3 August 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Taiwan Mobile (TWM) today announced that it has achieved the world’s first New Radio Carrier Aggregation (NR CA) by combining spectrum in the 700MHz (n28) and 3500MHz (n78) bands. The trial, which took place in a 5G standalone (SA) network environment, paves the way for TWM to deliver market-leading 5G experiences to its customers with enhanced connectivity and capacity. Carrier Aggregation combines frequency bands for higher rates and increased coverage, delivering superior network capacity and maximizing the spectral efficiency of 5G networks.

The successful trial was performed with Nokia’s AirScale 5G SA architecture in TWM’s commercial 5G network and combined two spectrum bands, frequency division duplex (FDD) in 700MHz (n28) and time division duplex (TDD) in 3500MHz (n78), which are widely adopted in 5G networks worldwide. FDD is a lower frequency band that provides wide coverage area improving cell edge performance; TDD has a higher bandwidth and capacity. The combination of these spectrum bands offers enhanced capacity and coverage supporting a range of 5G deployment scenarios, including indoor and enhanced outdoor coverage. MediaTek Inc. supported the trial by providing equipment to verify network performance.

Nokia is TWM’s sole 5G equipment supplier covering 5G RAN, 5G Core and 5G IMS including its latest AirScale Radio Access products. Nokia is a long-standing partner of TWM and is supporting the company in its efforts to execute its ‘Super 5G strategy’ which is focused on sustainability and digital transformation.

Tom Koh, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Technology Group, Taiwan Mobile, commented: “This trial is an important milestone as we execute our 5G strategy and deliver best-in-class 5G services to our subscribers. Combining SA with NR CA, our 5G user experience is raised to the next level while the utilization of our spectrum assets and 5G networks are maximized. We are pleased with our partnership with Nokia as we continue to advance deployment and build a thriving 5G ecosystem.”

Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to have completed this successful trial with our trusted partner, Taiwan Mobile. Aggregating spectrum is an efficient way to enable enhanced coverage and capacity. This successful trial highlights how mobile operators with similar spectrum allocation can achieve similar results.”

JS Pan, General Manager of Wireless System Design and Partnership at MediaTek, said: “MediaTek continues to collaborate with ecosystem partners to accelerate the development of global 5G markets. Our joint effort with Nokia and Taiwan Mobile has led to this breakthrough in commercial 5G Standalone network capabilities that will facilitate better services.”

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile Press Release Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile Successful trial aggregates spectrum in the 700MHz (n28) and 3500MHz (n78) for the first time to deliver enhanced connectivity and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
Cytokinetics Announces Start of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Renowned Scientists to Join New Executive Scientific Advisory ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board