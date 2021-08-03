Stellantis N.V. H1 2021 RESULTS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 03.08.2021, 08:00 | 27 | 0 |
Following is a summary of the “Stellantis N.V. H1 2021 RESULTS” press release. A PDF of the complete press release is attached to this email. The document is also available in the media section of the Stellantis corporate website: https://www.stellantis.com
Stellantis Reports Record H1 Pro Forma Results with 11.4% Margin, All Segments Profitable. Full-Year Guidance Raised to ~10% Adjusted Operating Income Margin
Attachment
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0