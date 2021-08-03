PG&E Outlines Additional Safety Measures It Is Deploying to Help with Historic Drought Impacts and Growing Wildfire Risk in California

Additionally, PG&E today filed an electric incident report (EIR) with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) related to the Fly Fire in Plumas County. The Fly Fire was overtaken by the Dixie Fire approximately two days after it started on July 22, 2021.

With nearly all of California experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions and an early start to the traditional peak of wildfire season, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced a series of additional safety measures it is undertaking, over and above its 2021 Community Wildfire Safety Program and 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, to help with the growing wildfire threat in many parts of its service area.

“We appreciate the heroic efforts of CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service and other first responders fighting these fires and protecting life and property. We will be tenacious in our efforts to stop ignitions from our equipment. We recently announced our initiative to underground 10,000 miles of overhead power lines, which will significantly reduce the risk we face in the years to come. Today, we are outlining additional safety actions to combat the real and evolving wildfire threat present today,” said Patti Poppe, CEO of PG&E Corporation.

Current Drought Conditions

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 85% of California is now in the extreme drought category. The Northern Sierra has had the second driest two-year period in nearly 50 years, with only about half of normal amounts of rain and snow. Today, more than 50% of the land in PG&E’s Northern and Central California service area is now considered part of High Fire Threat Districts (HFTDs) and all of it is in these drought-impacted regions.

“The fires we’ve seen this summer are not wind-driven events that we typically see in the fall; they are primarily dry fuel-driven events. Climate change impacts have led to more frequent heat waves, extreme drought, and millions of dead and dying trees, which have created elevated wildfire risk. It’s not just in California. It’s happening across the West from British Columbia to Arizona and in between,” said Scott Strenfel, Director of PG&E Meteorology.

Additional PG&E Safety Measures

Due to the drought-intensified conditions including extremely dry fuel conditions and the receptivity of those fuels to ignite and spread quickly, even without major winds, PG&E is taking additional steps to further mitigate the potential for equipment-sparked wildfires.