AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2021

In July 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 444 112 passengers, which is a 28.0% decrease compared to July 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 4.6% to 27 766 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 26.7% to 86 665 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2021 were the following: