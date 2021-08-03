checkAd

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2021

In July 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 444 112 passengers, which is a 28.0% decrease compared to July 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 4.6% to 27 766 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 26.7% to 86 665 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2021 were the following:

  July 2021 July 2020 Change
Passengers 444 112 617 206 -28.0%
Finland - Sweden 151 218 158 933 -4.9%
Estonia - Finland 255 054 449 984 -43.3%
Estonia - Sweden 37 840 2 692 1305.6%
Latvia - Sweden 0 5 597 -100.0%
       
Cargo Units 27 766 29 108 -4.6%
Finland - Sweden 4 876 5 172 -5.7%
Estonia - Finland 19 736 21 047 -6.2%
Estonia - Sweden 3 154 2 683 17.5%
Latvia - Sweden 0 206 -100.0%
       
Passenger Vehicles 86 665 118 167 -26.7%
Finland - Sweden 18 719 16 498 13.5%
Estonia - Finland 63 666 100 527 -36.7%
Estonia - Sweden 4 280 250 1612.0%
Latvia - Sweden 0 892 -100.0%

        

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in July 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
July results reflect shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. Additionally, cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In addition to operations of Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 7 July.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In addition to the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, the Finland-Sweden segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises with cruise ferry Silja Symphony. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


