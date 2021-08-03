checkAd

SES Networks Expands Partnership With Orange to Enhance Maritime Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021   

Orange maritime customers will now be able to accelerate their digital transformation with higher-capacity satellite connectivity services provided jointly by SES Networks and Orange.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005841/en/

SES Networks Expands Partnership With Orange to Enhance Maritime Services (Photo: Business Wire)

With this innovative agreement, Orange will integrate its own global infrastructure with the global network coverage powered by SES Networks’ Skala Global Platform. Together it will enable Orange maritime customers to cost-effectively scale up their bandwidth with seamless, ubiquitous and global services. This will ensure they can implement new technologies onboard that take advantage of IoT and AI, as well as edge and cloud applications.

The combination of the Orange secured and digital network infrastructure and SES Networks’ Skala Global Platform -- a next-generation technology platform which provides worldwide coverage via multiple geostationary satellites and gateways interconnected by a global terrestrial network -- will deliver reliable, high-performance broadband services everywhere, from developed markets to the hardest-to-reach places on Earth. This confirms the Orange ambition to become a key player offering solutions for the maritime sector.

The maritime industry is on the threshold of rapid technological change, challenging shipping companies to incorporate a wide range of digital solutions to remain competitive. Shipping fleet operators need to implement automation and digitalisation of onboard processes to ensure optimum performance, efficiency and reliability.

This latest agreement further strengthens the partnership that the Orange Group and SES Networks have established in the last few years. Orange has leveraged SES’ innovative O3b satellite constellation operating in medium earth orbit (MEO) as well as SES’ geostationary satellites to deliver global fibre-like, low-latency services to their mining customers. Orange has also been using SES’s MEO and GEO services to provide international connectivity where needed and to deploy cellular services across remote areas of Africa. Orange is also the first announced network operator to adopt O3b mPOWER, SES’s next-generation MEO system, which is planned for commercial service availability in the second half of 2022.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

