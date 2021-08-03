checkAd

Ancoris secures investment from Beech Tree Private Equity to accelerate growth

BRACKNELL, England, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancoris, the pure-play Google Cloud experts, has secured a significant investment from Beech Tree Private Equity (BTPE), a growth investor in tech and tech-enabled businesses. The partnership will provide funds and expertise to accelerate the company's growth, responding to growing customer demand for its skills and capabilities.

"To succeed in an increasingly fast moving market, companies must modernise the technology that underpins their business, and use data to improve their decision making process," said Paul Franks, Managing Partner of BTPE. "Google Cloud is leading the way in data and modern infrastructure. Ancoris expertise, strong management team and depth of talent builds a winning combination which provides customers with tremendous business value," he added. "We were especially impressed with their 83% NPS score during our customer research, which further validated Ancoris as the right partner for us and our investors. The strong relationships they have with their customers is a testament to how Ancoris provides solutions and outcomes that really add value and change the way businesses operate," said Franks.

Ancoris has extensive expertise in Google Cloud technologies, and delivers its magic through Data and AI, as well as modernisation of applications, infrastructure and workspaces. During its 10+ years as a pure-play Google Cloud partner, Ancoris has developed valuable IP, which helps its customers accelerate their cloud adoption journey, and in turn realise value faster. Most recently, the company started packaging some of its solutions in the form of "Labs", which are aimed at specific challenges of C-level executives.

"We are extremely pleased to have found the right partner in BTPE, they have significant knowledge of our sector and scaling businesses like Ancoris. We have experienced strong growth in the last few years and this investment will allow us to respond to customer demands even quicker," said David McLeman, CEO of Ancoris. "From the beginning, we felt a strong cultural alignment and, being a people business, that's incredibly important to us," said McLeman.

The investment will further Ancoris capabilities in data and AI, infrastructure and application modernisation, as well as fund a next generation cloud managed services capability. The company will scale its operations to support long term growth, with special emphasis on its people and technical excellence. Ancoris will also look to deepen its relationship with Google to bring more value to their joint customers.

"At Ancoris we believe that innovation is only important when it delivers value, and quickly. We encourage our customers to think big, but to start now." said Andre Azevedo, COO at Ancoris. "We want to build the most innovative Google Cloud partner, and to do so, we need to build on our incredible team with even more great talent. And that's what we will accelerate with this partnership with BTPE," concludes Azevedo.

Ancoris was advised by Alantra Corporate Finance LLP and Pinsent Masons LLP.

About Ancoris

Ancoris is an award-winning Cloud Services Provider which helps customers innovate and transform through the use of Google Cloud. It has extensive expertise in Google Cloud technologies, and delivers its magic through Data and AI, as well as modernisation of applications and workspaces.

For more information, please visit www.ancoris.com.




