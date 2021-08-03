checkAd

Logitech Debuts Wireless Earbuds Built for Business

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) is helping professionals stay clear, confident and connected in the next phase of hybrid work with the launch of its Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds, the first earbuds targeted to be certified by all three major cloud video conferencing platforms—Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Logitech Zone True Wireless Earbuds (Photo: Business Wire)

As many workplaces make a lasting transition to hybrid work environments, being connected has never been more important for employees joining video meetings and collaborating from different locations. Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds upgrade video calls with the shape and fit users love, combined with the powerful audio that professionals need. Equipped with a premium noise-canceling mic and Active Noise Cancellation, Zone True Wireless gives crystal clear audio on every call, regardless of distracting surroundings. This, along with a minimalist, modern design, enables a stylish look and a high-quality sound on video that helps users stay in the zone.

“Current wireless solutions force consumers to compromise between either traditional headsets that are not aesthetically suited for video calling, or sub-optimal audio performance,” said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “With Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds, you no longer have to compromise. These earbuds were designed so people look great on video calls and have best-in-class audio certified by the top video platforms.“

Bluetooth plus the USB receiver provides a reliable connection between Zone True Wireless and both your smartphone and your computer, allowing users to effortlessly join video meetings and phone calls, moving easily between their two devices - all with double the battery life of leading consumer devices. These features give users confidence that their wireless earbuds are ready for every video meeting. Additionally, the certification with major video conferencing platforms sets a higher bar for audio than leading consumer offerings, and for IT managers, it provides reliable performance across multiple devices within their entire IT ecosystem.

Zone True Wireless will be available in two colors, Graphite and Rose. The earbuds provide wearable comfort, connection across devices and perfect clarity on every call.

Alongside Zone True Wireless, Logitech is also debuting Zone Wired Earbuds for professionals and teams who want a professional-grade, plug-and-play option. Zone Wired Earbuds allow users to join from anywhere work takes them via USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm connectors.

Pricing and Availability
 Logitech Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds will be available globally in Fall 2021 with an $MSRP of $299 and $99, respectively. The Rose Zone True Wireless Earbuds will initially be available exclusively on Logitech.com.

About Logitech
 Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Logitech’s Video Collaboration goal is to make video meetings accessible to every business and every individual, without sacrificing quality. We want to video-enable every meeting room, every workspace, and every home. Find Logitech and more on its video collaboration products at www.logitech.com/vc, the company blog or @LogitechVC.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

