Within Weeks of Launching in Georgia, TAAT is Now Sold in More Than 70 Stores Statewide

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT has recently been placed in 71 new retail points of sale throughout the state of Georgia, bringing its total store count in the United States to more than 400 as of the beginning of this month. In a press release dated June 25, 2021, the Company stated it had pre-sold its entire initial shipment of 15 master cases of TAAT to a distributor based in Alpharetta, Georgia with a network of approximately 1,200 stores in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama. Following the arrival of this initial shipment on June 24, 2021, the Company’s distributor in Georgia began filling pre-orders that had already been placed, resulting in the very first retail placements of TAAT on the east coast of the United States.

So far in 2021, the Company has built considerable traction for TAAT as a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+ through the establishment of multiple distribution channels and strategic marketing initiatives. After launching TAAT at retail in Ohio in Q4 2020, the Company introduced its e-commerce portal in February 2021 (which has received orders from smokers aged 21+ in 37 U.S. states) in addition to launching TAAT at retail in Illinois while continuing to grow its footprint in Ohio. As events with live attendance resume in the United States (e.g., spectator sports, trade shows), the Company has leveraged a variety of opportunities for visibility and engagement with smokers aged 21+ through traditional methods (e.g., exhibitor space at business-to-business conventions) as well as creative approaches to creating exposure for the TAAT and Beyond Nicotine brand elements (e.g., sponsoring the headwear of Floyd Mayweather’s team for his June 6, 2021 match against Logan Paul).

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

The Company continues to work with its distribution partner in Georgia to assess the performance of TAAT in the 71 stores where it is currently sold while seeking to solicit new placements in the distributor’s network in the southeastern United States. With the new TAAT facilities in Las Vegas, NV set to begin operating this month, the Company’s production capacity will be expanded, thus allowing for more rapid fulfillment of wholesale purchase orders.

