Fraport Group Interim Report - First Half 2021 Traffic Rebounds Noticeably

Frankfurt (ots) - Passenger numbers rising during summer travel season - Costs
reduced significantly - Fraport achieves positive Group result thanks to one-off
effects

The business performance of the Fraport global airport company continued to be
impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic during the first six months of 2021. Following
a weak first quarter, traffic figures markedly picked up again in the second
quarter of 2021 across all of the Group's airports worldwide. For the first time
since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fraport again achieved a
positive Group result (net profit) in the reporting period - supported by rising
demand and reduced costs, as well as a pandemic compensation payment from the
government.

Fraport AG's CEO, Dr. Stefan Schulte, said: "The pandemic compensation from the
German and State of Hesse governments strengthens our equity base. This enables
us to continue our investments in climate protection and infrastructure
development projects. At the same time, we have reduced our costs significantly.
Consequently, our operating result is now back in the black again. Also thanks
to our broad and diverse international airport portfolio the Fraport Group is
well positioned to benefit from the expected recovery in air travel."

Passenger traffic rebounds noticeably

In June 2021, passenger numbers at Fraport's Frankfurt Airport (FRA) home base
rebounded noticeably - rising by almost 200 percent year-on-year to about 1.8
million travelers. Preliminary figures indicate that this trend continued in
July, with traffic growing by some 116 percent to about 2.8 million passengers.
FRA's passenger traffic on peak days currently reaches about 50 percent of the
level registered during the pre-pandemic record year of 2019.

Referring to the effects of traffic growth and surges on airport operations, CEO
Schulte explained: "The sharp increase in traffic is causing operational
challenges for Frankfurt Airport, because traffic is heavily concentrated during
several peak times of the day. In addition, the current anti-Covid measures
require significantly more time and resources for terminal processes and
aircraft ground-handling operations. Working closely with our partners, we are
continuously enhancing processes, while adapting our capacities to fluctuations
in demand."

Despite the positive trend seen in the last few weeks, FRA still registered an
overall traffic decline of 46.6 percent year-on-year to nearly 6.5 million
passengers for the entire January-to-June 2021 period. This is due to the fact
that, during the same six-month period last year, the Covid-19 pandemic only
began to have a strong negative impact on traffic from mid-March 2020 onward.
Wertpapier


