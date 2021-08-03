Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Fraport AG's CEO, Dr. Stefan Schulte, said: "The pandemic compensation from theGerman and State of Hesse governments strengthens our equity base. This enablesus to continue our investments in climate protection and infrastructuredevelopment projects. At the same time, we have reduced our costs significantly.Consequently, our operating result is now back in the black again. Also thanksto our broad and diverse international airport portfolio the Fraport Group iswell positioned to benefit from the expected recovery in air travel."Passenger traffic rebounds noticeablyIn June 2021, passenger numbers at Fraport's Frankfurt Airport (FRA) home baserebounded noticeably - rising by almost 200 percent year-on-year to about 1.8million travelers. Preliminary figures indicate that this trend continued inJuly, with traffic growing by some 116 percent to about 2.8 million passengers.FRA's passenger traffic on peak days currently reaches about 50 percent of thelevel registered during the pre-pandemic record year of 2019.Referring to the effects of traffic growth and surges on airport operations, CEOSchulte explained: "The sharp increase in traffic is causing operationalchallenges for Frankfurt Airport, because traffic is heavily concentrated duringseveral peak times of the day. In addition, the current anti-Covid measuresrequire significantly more time and resources for terminal processes andaircraft ground-handling operations. Working closely with our partners, we arecontinuously enhancing processes, while adapting our capacities to fluctuationsin demand."Despite the positive trend seen in the last few weeks, FRA still registered anoverall traffic decline of 46.6 percent year-on-year to nearly 6.5 millionpassengers for the entire January-to-June 2021 period. This is due to the factthat, during the same six-month period last year, the Covid-19 pandemic onlybegan to have a strong negative impact on traffic from mid-March 2020 onward.