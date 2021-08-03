Advantest’s Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference Achieves Record-High Attendance

The First-Ever Virtual VOICE Reached Over 300 International Attendees

TOKYO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation's (TSE: 6857) Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference attracted record attendance from the international test community when it convened on June 21-23. Altogether, 320 people attended the 3-day event, 54 percent of whom represented Advantest customers and partners. Ninety-seven percent of the attendees who responded to a post-event survey gave the conference a “recommend” rating.



“The success of the first Virtual VOICE Developer Conference is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the customers and Advantest staff that comprise the VOICE 2021 Steering Committee,” said Doug Lefever, president and CEO of Advantest America. “When the decision was made to move to a virtual format as a safety precaution, this talented team pivoted quickly to develop a comprehensive virtual program that enabled collaboration and an exchange of information. Once again, VOICE was able to deliver quality and value to our customers and partners, even in challenging times.”