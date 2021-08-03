checkAd

Advantest’s Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference Achieves Record-High Attendance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021   

The First-Ever Virtual VOICE Reached Over 300 International Attendees

TOKYO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation's (TSE: 6857) Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference attracted record attendance from the international test community when it convened on June 21-23. Altogether, 320 people attended the 3-day event, 54 percent of whom represented Advantest customers and partners. Ninety-seven percent of the attendees who responded to a post-event survey gave the conference a “recommend” rating.

“The success of the first Virtual VOICE Developer Conference is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the customers and Advantest staff that comprise the VOICE 2021 Steering Committee,” said Doug Lefever, president and CEO of Advantest America. “When the decision was made to move to a virtual format as a safety precaution, this talented team pivoted quickly to develop a comprehensive virtual program that enabled collaboration and an exchange of information. Once again, VOICE was able to deliver quality and value to our customers and partners, even in challenging times.”

The 2021 virtual conference received 163 abstract submissions from which 68 were accepted for live presentations during the technical breakout sessions. Forty-nine percent of papers were either written or co-authored by customers representing 20 companies. To ensure diverse industry-wide representation, papers were organized across eight topical tracks and reviewed by a technical committee that included 20 Advantest customers from 12 companies.

Additionally, Virtual VOICE featured a Partners’ Expo headlined by Alliance ATE and ISE Labs, two dynamic keynote speakers, a featured industry talk on the semiconductor market by VLSIresearch Inc., and 22 technology kiosks highlighting Advantest’s latest test innovations. VOICE 2021 offered 32 live sessions in its Technology Kiosk Showcase which increased interactivity in the virtual event environment. VOICE concluded with an award ceremony and custom music video performance by classically trained violinist Gabi S. Holzwarth.

VOICE 2021 Workshop Day took place after the Virtual VOICE Developer Conference. A total of six live Workshop sessions covering leading technology topics, including High Performance Computing, Edge Computing and 5G test methodologies, were held in multiple time slots to cover attendance by worldwide customers. Advantest customers experienced direct interaction with Advantest domain experts as well as the opportunity to utilize virtual machine-based workstations to apply their newly gained knowledge.

