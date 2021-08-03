checkAd

Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 09:15  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an exploration update regarding its busy field programs in northern Chile.Cerro Buenos …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an exploration update regarding its busy field programs in northern Chile.

Cerro Buenos Aires
Reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Company's Cerro Buenos Aires project is proceeding with the drill rig currently initiating activities at the third drill hole site in the Cerro Chiquitin target area. To date, more than 500m out of a total planned 2,000m of drilling have been completed. Observations from the two drill holes completed to date include:

  • Hole CBA-RC-01 cut 56m of gravel cover before intersecting fine grained andesite tuffs and thin intervals of diorites with magnetite. Hydrothermal alteration includes intermediate argillic and short intervals of phyllic alteration, common tourmaline flooding, and minor pyrite and chalcopyrite and sphalerite. This suggests the hole may be peripheral to porphyry-style mineralisation. The hole was terminated at 386m.
  • Hole CBA-RC-02 cut 64m of gravel cover, before cutting leached advanced argillic alteration typical of a "lithocap", as well as a section of phyllic alteration characterised by highly crystalline sericite with pyrite and quartz veinlets, also suggesting proximity to a porphyry-style system. The hole was terminated at 244m.

Pampa Metals continues to test a series of geophysical and geochemical anomalies through post-mineral gravel cover that surrounds the small Cerro Chiquitin outcrop that displays evidence of porphyry copper style alteration.

Block 3
Drone-flown magnetics surveying at Block 3 was initiated in early June. The drone survey unfortunately continued to suffer delays due to bad weather (see news release dated July 5, 2021), principally high winds, affecting the flying capabilities of the drone, combined with some operational issues. The survey is approximately ¾ finished, with the remaining portion to be completed once the drone is repaired and weather conditions have improved.

In the meantime, initial results from the survey completed to date are being received and will be reported on in due course.

Block 4
The geophysical contractor, SouthernRock Geophysics, is mobilising a ground field crew to the Company's Block 4 project in order to complete a magnetics survey.

The 4,200-hectare Block 4 lies along the same mid-Tertiary porphyry copper belt of northern Chile - the Domeyko Cordillera - as the Company's Block 3, Block 2, Redondo-Veronica and Arrieros projects. The Domeyko Cordillera is host to three of the world's top five copper mining districts at Collahuasi, Chuquicamata and La Escondida (the world's single largest copper mine).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an exploration update regarding its busy field programs in northern Chile.Cerro Buenos …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Glimpse Group Issued Fourth Virtual and Augmented Reality U.S. Patent (aka "Virtual Time ...
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Elizabeth Geophysical Survey Highlights Scale Potential
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...