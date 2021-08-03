checkAd

Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions: The highlight of the summer

Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Sessions: The highlight of the summer

What defines summer in Switzerland, just like ice cream and a refreshing dip in the lake? Festivals. For a long time, it remained unclear whether and how these could take place, but now we're happy to say: It's time to rock - in compliance with all regulations, of course. There's no reason to wait any longer to purchase a ticket for the incredible Sunrise Skylights concerts on the floating stage on Lake Zurich. From August 19 to 29, eight national and local acts will liven up seven lakeside communities. 

The events start on Thursday, August 19, in Küsnacht ZH with the soul singer Seven. Afterwards, the floating stage will sail right across Lake Zurich to Rüschlikon ZH, where Anna Rossinelli will shake things up on Friday, August 20. Six further acts in five other communities on Lake Zurich will follow. 77 Bombay Street will take to the stage for the grand finale on Sunday, August 29, in Lachen SZ. Sunrise has consciously opted for a line-up of Swiss artists. «Many of them haven't been able to perform for over a year. That's why we're incredibly excited about this summer highlight», says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC. Each of the musical acts will be supported by an up-and-coming talent from the region.

The «floating boat» is a complete novelty on Lake Zurich. «Creating a stage of this size, which also had to be mobile on the water, presented a huge challenge», says Fabian Villiger from the RedSpark event agency. «That's why we're absolutely delighted that everything has run so smoothly so far, including obtaining permits from the communities.»

Entry with a COVID certificate

Not only can guests marvel at this unique festival setting on the banks of Lake Zurich, they will also be treated to exceptional sound quality: headphones will transform every Sunrise Skylights Zürisee Session into a silent concert. In exchange for a deposit, festivalgoers will receive headphones at the entrance, allowing them to enjoy excellent sound quality at their preferred volume while at the same time remaining considerate of the local residents of the lakeside communities. «I'm sure that won't dampen the mood at all. In any case, I'm very much looking forward to a sea of people dancing on the banks of the lake», says musician James Gruntz.

