Eezy Plc Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2021 interim report
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 03.08.2021, 09:45 | 20 | 0 |
EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 3 AUGUST 2021 AT 10:45
Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2021 interim report
Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-6/2021 on Tuesday 10 August 2021 approx. at 8.00.
A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held
on 10 August 2021 at 13.00 Finnish time as webcast at
https://eezy.videosync.fi/2021-q2-tulos
The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0