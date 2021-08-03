Publication of eQ Plc’s 2021 half year financial report and invitation to result presentation

eQ Plc Investor news

3 August 2021, at 10:45 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish its January-June 2021 half year financial report on Tuesday 10 August 2021 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 10 August 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The press conference will held via webcast. The webcast participation requires a registration.