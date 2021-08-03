DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Market launch tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange 03.08.2021 / 09:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Investment company with focus on robustly growing blockchain market listed in the m:access trading segment of Munich stock exchange as of today

- Investment pool for the international blockchain market

- Successful proof of concept since 2019

Frankfurt a. Main/Munich, 3 August 2021 - As of today, Frankfurt a. Main based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is listed on m:access, the trading segment for small and medium-sized companies of the Munich stock exchange. The first quotation of the tokentus share was at 2.00 Euro. Given an amount of 3,982,500 shares in total this equals a market capitalisation of 7,97 million Euro.

tokentus is an investment company specialising in the pioneering blockchain market, thus offering indirect investments in a diversified international portfolio in this rapidly growing future market of blockchain. Led by CEO Oliver Michel, tokentus considers itself an investment pool and access point to the blockchain market.

From the company's point of view, a key factor of the company's success in finding interesting investment targets is tokentus' international growing network of co-investors. Currently, tokentus holds investments (equity and tokens) and financial investments in nine blockchain companies, amongst them Celsius (www.celsius.network) and Qredo. From the company's point of view Celsius is a worldwide leading provider of financial services for cryptos that offers lending and borrowing them against interest payments. Qredo is a platform, which enables institutional traders to secure and transfer digital assets 24/7 by using an open protocol (multi party computation).