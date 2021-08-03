checkAd

DGAP-News tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.08.2021, 09:55  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Market launch
tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange

03.08.2021 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange

- Investment company with focus on robustly growing blockchain market listed in the m:access trading segment of Munich stock exchange as of today

- Investment pool for the international blockchain market

- Successful proof of concept since 2019

Frankfurt a. Main/Munich, 3 August 2021 - As of today, Frankfurt a. Main based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is listed on m:access, the trading segment for small and medium-sized companies of the Munich stock exchange. The first quotation of the tokentus share was at 2.00 Euro. Given an amount of 3,982,500 shares in total this equals a market capitalisation of 7,97 million Euro.

tokentus is an investment company specialising in the pioneering blockchain market, thus offering indirect investments in a diversified international portfolio in this rapidly growing future market of blockchain. Led by CEO Oliver Michel, tokentus considers itself an investment pool and access point to the blockchain market.

From the company's point of view, a key factor of the company's success in finding interesting investment targets is tokentus' international growing network of co-investors. Currently, tokentus holds investments (equity and tokens) and financial investments in nine blockchain companies, amongst them Celsius (www.celsius.network) and Qredo. From the company's point of view Celsius is a worldwide leading provider of financial services for cryptos that offers lending and borrowing them against interest payments. Qredo is a platform, which enables institutional traders to secure and transfer digital assets 24/7 by using an open protocol (multi party computation).

Seite 1 von 3
tokentus investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Market launch tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange 03.08.2021 / 09:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank gibt einmaligen belastenden Steuereffekt bekannt und informiert über das vorläufige ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE gibt die vertrauliche Einreichung des Entwurfs einer Registrierungserklärung in Form des ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Operatives AG Ergebnis nach Steuern nach 9 Monaten: 2.201 TEUR bzw. ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. lanciert erfolgreich erste Produktlinie
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Korrektur: Eyemaxx erzielt im 1. Halbjahr 2020/2021 Periodengewinn von 0,8 ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Ist das jetzt der Durchbruch? Produktlinie erfolgreich am Markt lanciert.
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Einmaliger Steuereffekt belastet Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: Q2 2021: DWS mit anhaltend dynamischer Geschäftsentwicklung und Nettomittelzuflüssen in ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:55 UhrDGAP-News: tokentus investment AG mit Börsendebüt im m:access der Börse München (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09:55 UhrDGAP-News: tokentus investment AG mit Börsendebüt im m:access der Börse München
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten