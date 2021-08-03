checkAd

Wireless Charging Market Generated $4.1 Billion Revenue in 2020, Globally P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The burgeoning requirement for wireless charging in consumer electronic devices, such as smartphones, and medical instruments, and the expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) industry are some of the major factors fueling the sales of wireless chargers. Additionally, the rapid technological advancements being made in wireless charging devices for increasing the power transfer efficiency are predicted to fuel the growth of the global wireless charging market during 2021–2030, from a value of $4.1 billion in 2020, according to P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the progress of the wireless charging market because of the temporary closing of retail stores and manufacturing facilities. Other factors, such as the imposition of social distancing protocols, absence of buyers, and disruptions in the supply chain, also affected the market growth considerably. However, the easing of the restrictions, opening of transportation systems and electronics industry, and the surging deployment of EVs are predicted to fuel a resurgence in the market in the coming years.

The wireless charging market is categorized into radio frequency, magnetic resonance, and inductive, based on technology. Out of these, the inductive category dominated the market in 2020. This is ascribed to the fact that inductive coupling has the ability to transmit 30–60% of the power. Inductive coupling is extensively used in handheld devices, such as tablets, smartphones, ear pods, smartwatches, and laptops.

Furthermore, the receiver category contributed the higher revenue to the market in 2020, and it is predicted to register faster growth in the market during the forecast period, under segmentation by component. This is credited to the larger number of receiver components in use in comparison to transmitter components on account of the large-scale integration of wireless charging features in consumer electronic devices, such as drones, smartwatches, ear pods, and smartphones. In addition, the mushrooming deployment of EVs is predicted to fuel the expansion of the category in the market in the forthcoming years.

