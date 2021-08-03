checkAd

DGAP-News Capcora arranges project financing for solar PV portfolio on the Balearic Islands

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.08.2021, 10:00  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
Capcora arranges project financing for solar PV portfolio on the Balearic Islands

03.08.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capcora arranged a 16.5 years term loan facility in an amount of EUR 12m for one of its international clients. The loan represents the first tranche of a wider framework arrangement and is dedicated to finance a sub-portfolio of ten PPA backed solar PV projects with 33.5 MWp being a part of an 84 MWp cluster developed by Capcora's client on the Spanish islands. Capcora acted as exclusive financial advisor throughout the whole transaction.

The initial tranche includes ten photovoltaic projects in a size between 2.20 and 4.20 MWp. The entire portfolio consists of 23 solar systems located on the islands of Mallorca and Ibiza. The energy generated was sold under a 10-year framework PPA which was concluded in December 2020 with Spanish renewable power retailer Holaluz Clidom SA.

The non-recourse financing was granted by a German commercial Bank. The loan was structured on the level of a Spanish holding company and includes a commercial and KfW tranche. It has a term until December 2037 and therefore considers a significant merchant tail.

"We are proud to have supported our client on this transaction with strategical significance. A dual level financial structure in conjunction with KfW funding and a PPA price mechanism created for multiple projects with different COD dates significantly increased the complexity of the process, modelling and documentation.", explains Alexander Enrique Kuhn, Managing Partner at Capcora.

The lender was advised by Simmons&Simmons as legal advisor and SOLpeg as technical advisor. Capcora acted as sole financial and model advisor.

About Capcora:
Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects, real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially on mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics, onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources. In addition, Capcora acts as transaction manager for M&A processes (buy and sell side advisory). www.capcora.com


03.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1223471  03.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223471&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Capcora arranges project financing for solar PV portfolio on the Balearic Islands DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): Financing Capcora arranges project financing for solar PV portfolio on the Balearic Islands 03.08.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Capcora arranged a 16.5 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank gibt einmaligen belastenden Steuereffekt bekannt und informiert über das vorläufige ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec SE gibt die vertrauliche Einreichung des Entwurfs einer Registrierungserklärung in Form des ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Operatives AG Ergebnis nach Steuern nach 9 Monaten: 2.201 TEUR bzw. ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. lanciert erfolgreich erste Produktlinie
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Korrektur: Eyemaxx erzielt im 1. Halbjahr 2020/2021 Periodengewinn von 0,8 ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Ist das jetzt der Durchbruch? Produktlinie erfolgreich am Markt lanciert.
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Einmaliger Steuereffekt belastet Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: Q2 2021: DWS mit anhaltend dynamischer Geschäftsentwicklung und Nettomittelzuflüssen in ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement